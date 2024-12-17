War Raiders Get Emotional After Capturing The WWE World Tag Team Championships On Raw
The War Raiders are now two-time WWE World Tag Team Champions after their victory Monday night on RAW.
The win for Erik and Ivar ended a nearly five-year long drought since the last time they held the gold, back when they were still referred to as the Raw Tag Team Titles.
The duo spoke to Jackie Redmond after their match in a WWE Digital Exclusive and they were understandably overcome with emotion. Particularly Ivar who had many of his family and friends in attendance with Raw in his hometown of Boston, Massachusetts.
"It’s been a long, long, hard, vicious, brutal, trying road. Not only the last five years, but our whole careers. The setbacks and the heartaches and the disappointments and the failures and the surgeries, just everything that we’ve been through, and to be here tonight, we’re in my hometown, we’re in Boston, with my family and my friends. To be here, it couldn’t be more emotional and just perfect for me, to know that the things that we did got us here today."
Earlier this year the War Raiders spoke about their recent injury history, noting they honestly did not know how much time they had left in the ring.
It was last November that Erik shared he had undergone neck fusion surgery, now just over a year later, he's one half of the World Tag Team Champions.
"There were points in the last five years, but also in the last ten years, where both of us were told more than once we’d never wrestle again," Erik said. "We might never walk again. I might not be able to hold my sons. Through all that, we’re still here. Through all that, we have these [titles]. I don’t think there’s anything that I could ever say to encapsulate what that means to us as performers, as professionals, or as people. Ezekiel, Cash boy, Papa did it." (h/t Fightful)
The War Raiders victory on Monday ended the reign of Finn Balor and JD McDonagh at 175 days. The Judgment Day only defended the titles three times over that time frame.
