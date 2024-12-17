Conor McGregor Claims To Have Agreed To A Boxing Match With WWE Superstar Logan Paul In India
A WWE vs. UFC crossover match but under another set of rules?
Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor took to his personal X account on Tuesday and said he's agreed to box former WWE United States Champion Logan Paul in India.
"The rumors of a bout with topurio are false," McGregor said above. "I am in preliminary agreements with the Ambani family to face Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition in India. I have agreed. I will then seek my return to the Octagon."
Neither a date or venue were revealed by McGregor. The Takedown has reached out to WWE for comment but hasn't received one at this time of writing.
Paul hasn't been seen on WWE television since losing the U.S. Title to LA Knight at SummerSlam on Aug. 3 in Cleveland. In the meantime, Paul and his fiance, model Nina Agdal, welcomed a baby girl at the end of September. Last week on his podcast ImPaulsive, Paul claimed that he's retiring from WWE.
"I'm retired," Paul said. "I'm a dad, bro."
McGregor was the first-ever UFC fighter to hold two world titles simultaneously when he knocked out Jose Aldo at UFC 194 to win the featherweight belt and then knocked out Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 to capture the lightweight belt.
The native of Ireland hasn't fought since a TKO loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021 when he suffered a horrific leg break. He'd been scheduled to return to fight Michael Chandler at UFC 303 in June but he suffered an injured foot.
