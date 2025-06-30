Women's No. 1 Contender Battle Royal Announced For WWE Evolution
The card for WWE Evolution is starting to take shape very quickly.
Raw General Adam Pearce and SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis made a joint announcement during Monday Night's episode of Raw from Pittsburgh that no doubt had the entire women's roster take notice.
Keeping in tradition with the first Evolution event that took place back in 2018, a Women's Battle Royal will be held in two weeks time. The winner of that Battle Royal will earn a World Title Opportunity at Clash in Paris on August 31.
Following the announcement from Pearce and Aldis, former NXT Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer declared herself for the Battle Royal during an ad break interview.
MORE: How To Watch WWE Evolution 2025: Date, Start Time, Card, Location & Live Stream
The Battle Royal was the third match announcement of night. IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship and a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Fatal 4-Way Match were also made official for the show.
WWE Evolution is coming up on Sunday, July 13 from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.
Current WWE Evolution Card:
IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship
Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Jordynne Grace for the NXT Women's Championship
Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. TBD Raw Tag Team vs. TBD SmackDown Tag Team vs. TBD NXT Tag Team for the Women's Tag Team Championships
