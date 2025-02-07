Cody Rhodes Shares Update Following WWE Injury Announcement
Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes survived a vicious ladder war with Kevin Owens at the WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, retaining the title in front of 70,000 fans at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Days later, Rhodes is still feeling the effects of the match.
"The American Nightmare" was beaten up quite a bit following the bout, with WWE claiming he sustained multiple injuries. However, he appears ready to look forward to WrestleMania season coming out of the match.
Rhodes took to Instagram Thursday night, posting the following note to his story:
Rhodes is advertised for WWE Friday Night Smackdown in Memphis, though his WrestleMania direction is not entirely clear at the current moment. He has been rumored to face John Cena in the main event of the "Show of Shows," though Cena failed to win the Royal Rumble match.
MORE: Jey Uso Stuns John Cena In Shock WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Win
Instead, that distinction went to Jey Uso, who eliminated Cena last to punch his ticket to WrestleMania. Uso has yet to officially declare which championship he will choose to pursue, though a rematch with Gunther has been heavily insinuated on WWE programming.
Rhodes won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia, dethroning Roman Reigns' championship run after nearly four years with the title. Owens, meanwhile, is selling Girl Scout cookies while signing contract extensions.
