WWE SmackDown Results (8/15/25): Sami Zayn Switches Shows, McIntyre Explains Himself
Sami Zayn has a new home and a new attitude.
The Underdog from the Underground has been so consumed with his quest to become a World Champion in WWE, that he's failed to take notice of other accomplishments within his grasp. Most notably winning the Men's United States Championship.
When Solo Sikoa and his MFT's decided to derail his opportunity to earn a World Heavyweight Championship Match this past Monday on Raw, Zayn decided to follow the entire family to SmackDown. Sami announced Friday night in Boston that he is officially a member of the Blue Brand and he has Solo's title firmly in his sights.
Zayn may very well have earned himself a United States Championship opportunity already as he ended up winning Friday's main event six-man tag team match, pinning Solo Sikoa after a Helluva Kick for the second week in a row.
Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre explained his actions from a week ago when he put Cody Rhodes's face through the commentary desk with a thunderous Claymore Kick. The WWE Champion missed this week's show due to injury and it's currently unknown how long he'll be out of action.
Here's everything that happened at the TD Garden Friday night on SmackDown.
WWE SmackDown Results
Solo Sikoa and the MTFs kicked off SmackDown with an in-ring promo. The Men's United States Champion bragged about 'stomping out' Jey Uso and Jacob Fatu at SummerSlam and Sami Zayn this past Monday night on Raw.
It wasn't long at all before Zayn made another surprise appearance on SmackDown. He actually thanked Sikoa for costing him an opportunity at the World Heavyweight Championship, saying he feels liberated. He had been focused on becoming World Champion for so long, that he had forgotten there are other titles in WWE that he has yet to win in his career.
It was at that point that Sikoa stopped being cordial. He blutly reminded Sami that he's a Raw Superstar and told him to get off his show. Zayn then informed him that he is now officially on SmackDown and that he's coming directly for the United States Championship.
Solo snapped at that announcement and a brawl quickly broke out. The MFT's swarmed Zayn, but Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu would come to his rescue. SmackDown GM Nick Aldis then emerged to announce a Teddy Long special. Zayn, Uso and Fatu will go up against Solo, Tonga Loa and JC Mateo in tonight's main event.
- Alexa Bliss defeated Piper Niven. Chelsea Green was out for revenge against the Women's Tag Team Champions after they made her eat cake the hard way last week. Bliss won the match against Niven with a high stack pin, despite consistent outside interference, but the Green Regime would win the night. Chelsea, Niven and Alba Fyre would gang up on Bliss and Charlotte Flair after the match and leave both women laying in the ring.
- WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton was shown backstage arguing with Jade Cargill, in front of Nick Aldis. Cargill was pleading her case for another title opportunity when Nia Jax walked in and told her to get to the back of the line. Stratton was unphased by either potential challenger, telling them to 'bring it.'
- Melo Don't Miz defeated Fraxiom. The Miz was rattled early on in the match after Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis appeared in the crowd to get a close look at the A-Lister in action. He'd soon tag in Melo and the Boston native put on a show for his hometown fans. He'd work Nathan Frazer into position for Nothing But Net, but he wouldn't get the chance to hit it. Miz would tag himself in, hit a Skull Crushing Finale and steal the win from his tag team partner. Melo was clearly not thrilled about that.
- Kiana James approached Tiffany Stratton backstage and offered her additional protection if the form of herself and Women's United States Champion Giulia. Tiffany turned her down, which prompted Kiana to issue a warning that if Stratton isn't with them, then she's against them. Michin then got in James' face to request a U.S. Title shot. Kiana said she'd take it under advisement. Nikki Cross was seen hanging out between some equipment trucks while these conversations were going on.
- Joe Tessitore announced that there was still no update on Cody Rhodes' condition after the WWE Champion was sent head first through the SmackDown commentary desk by a Claymore Kick. That brought Drew McIntyre down to the ring to explain his actions last Friday night.
- The Scottish Warrior proclaimed that he didn't attack Cody Rhodes last week, he was simply defending himself. It was Rhodes who continued his assault on McIntyre after the main event match had been called off due to a disqualification. It was only after Cody cleared off the announce table to presumably put Drew through it, that McIntyre did what he had to do. The Scottish Warrior said he's not a bad guy, but if he's provoked, he becomes the real nightmare.
- It was announced that Women's World Champion Naomi will appear on this Monday's episode of Raw.
- Street Profits defeated #DIY. This was another solid bout between these two longtime rivals, both of whom desperately needed a win to get back into the WWE Tag Team Championship picture. Candice LeRae attempted to give the edge to Gargano and Ciampa by taking Montez Ford out with a Hurricanrana to the floor, but B-Fab took her out of the equation. Tez and Dawkins would later secure the win with a spinebuster, frog splash combo on Ciampa.
- The Motor City Machine Guns were chatting with Nick Aldis backstage when Carmelo Hayes interrupted. He wanted to talk about getting a United States Championship shot, but The Miz would interject and inquire about a tag title opportunity for himself and Melo. An argument would ensue with MCMG, which prompted Aldis to book a tag team match for next week.
- R-Truth was interviewed backstage by Byron Saxton and he was still over the moon about John Cena's recent attitude adjustment. Aleister Black appeared to draw out Ron Killings and set up a match for next Friday night.
- Sami Zayn, Jacob Fatu & Jimmy Uso defeated Solo Sikoa, Tonga Loa and JC Mateo. This was a fun six-man tag team match that saw the Samoan Werewolf neutralize the gargantuan Tala Tonga on the outside, which opened the door for Zayn to pick up another win over Solo Sikoa. He hit the Helluva Kick and pinned the United States Champion for the second week in a row.
