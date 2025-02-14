WWE And Netflix Will Reportedly Launch A New Docuseries In 2025
Since WWE's deal with Netflix was announced back in January of 2024 it was known in addition to Raw moving to the streaming platform, additional original projects would be in the works.
Last October, WWE CEO Nick Khan revealed a new behind-the-scenes docu-series was to be produced, however at the time the report didn't indicate when it would potentially premiere.
Now, according to a report from WrestleVotes Radio, the series Khan alluded to will be a vlog-style documentary covering WWE superstars that could be set to launch as early as this spring.
“We have heard from sources that a docu-series, a kind of new-age vlog show, is coming to Netflix sometime this spring. It will focus on the move to the platform, as well as following the lives of superstars, both in and out of the ring.”- WrestleVotes Radio
WrestleVotes has also noted that footage has already been filmed and part of that footage includes WWE's Raw on Netflix debut from the Intuit Dome back on January 6th.
“We have heard that over the first weekend of January at the Intuit Dome, several hours of behind-the-scenes footage were compiled and documented for this show. In addition, current Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green is said to be one of the featured talents the docu-series will follow.”- WrestleVotes Radio
WWE and Netflix entered into their 10-year, $5 billion partnership earlier this year.
