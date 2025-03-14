WWE Announces Backlash Date And Location, Scheduled For Just Weeks After WrestleMania 41
The road doesn't dead end at WrestleMania 41. Regardless of what happens in Las Vegas next month, there will be more stories to tell after the final bits of pyro are shot off and last few fans have exited Allegiant Stadium.
WWE on Friday announced the date and location for its annual follow up Premium Live Event on Friday, and it's the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri that will host WWE Backlash on Saturday, May 10.
St. Louis native Randy Orton is set to be featured at the event, according to a release from WWE. 16-time World Champion John Cena is also advertised to make his first Backlash appearance since 2009.
Friday's announcement follows a record-breaking Backlash in 2024 in Lyon, France, which generated the largest gate for any arena show in WWE history at that time.
Tickets for Backlash in St. Louis will go on sale Friday, March 21 at 10am CT. Presale for tickets will begin Wednesday, March 19 at 10am CT and end Thursday, March 20 at 11:59pm CT. Fans can register now to receive an exclusive presale offer.
Additionally, Backlash Priority Passes are now available via On Location. These exclusive passes give fans the opportunity to be ringside for every exhilarating moment, including premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities and much more.
