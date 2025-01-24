WWE Announces Royal Rumble Superstore And Photo Experience
Earlier today, WWE announced the official Royal Rumble Superstore will be in Indianapolis from Thursday, January 30th to Sunday, February 2nd.
WWE says exclusive merchandise will be available in the store, including replica championship titles, collectibles and more. They also announced that jersey personalization is back for the first time in years.
The store will be located in Hall E of the Indiana Convention Center, located at 100 South Capitol Ave. Hours include Thursday from noon-7 pm, Friday from 10 am to 11 pm, Saturday from 9 am to 11 pm, and Sunday from 10 am to 2 pm. Entry to the store is free and open to the public.
In addition to the store, WWE has announced the Royal Rumble Photo and Autograph Experience, giving fans the opportunity to purchase a photo or autograph from their favorite WWE Superstar. Tickets and schedule information can be found here.
Lastly, Fanatics Live, hosted by Tyler Breeze and Big E will run throughout the event with guest appearances from Bayley, Chelsea Green, LA Knight, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Jey Uso, Drew McIntyre, Austin Theory, Rey Mysterio, Nia Jax, and DIY.
The full schedule can be found in WWE's press release.
