WWE Announces WWE ID Championship Events For Las Vegas During WrestleMania Week
WWE will launch the first-ever WWE ID Championship tournament in Las Vegas during WrestleMania week.
The company announced the news and the independent promotions that will host the tournament in a social media post on Monday evening.
GCW and FSW will host opening round matches on the Wednesday and Friday before WrestleMania 41. The GCW event will be a part of The Collective and take place on April 16. The FSW event will take place on April 18 after Smackdown.
Talent announced for these shows include Sean Legacy, Zayda Steel, Ice Williams, Jackson Drake, Swipe Right of Brad Baylor & Ricky Smokes, Zara Zakher, Cappuccino Jones, and others.
The WWE ID program was created in October of last year and gives independent wrestlers a potential path to the WWE. The indy wrestlers work under the WWE ID program and recieve additional assistance from WWE and from the promotions they work with.
MORE: WWE Announces "WWE ID" Developmental Designation
These two events will begin a tournament that will eventually crown the first-ever WWE ID Champions.
WrestleMania 41 will take place live from inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 19 and April 20.
