WWE Evolution 2? Bayley Says Now Is The Time
WWE has held exactly one all-women's PLE event in the company's history.
WWE Evolution was held back in 2018 at the Nassau Coliseum in New York. The show was universally hailed as one of the best WWE PLEs of that particular year.
All three of the company's primary women's championships were defended at the inaugural Evolution event. Becky Lynch defended the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey defended the WWE Raw Women's Championship against Nikki Bella, and Shayna Baszler defeated Kairi Sane for the NXT Women's Championship.
Bayley was also on that card, teaming with Sasha Banks and Natalya in a win over The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, and Sarah Logan).
Speaking with Adam Barnard in a new interview for Screen Rant, Bayley said that she thinks now is the perfect time for a WWE Evolution 2.
“That’s even more opportunities for [women’s wrestling] to be showcased, you know? There’s so much more to do, there are so many more goals for us, now we have two more titles we can go after.
MORE: Brie Bella Says 'Total Divas' Opened The Door For Women's Wrestling
"I’ve been dying for an Evolution 2, and I think now is the perfect time. Bigger than ever, we have more girls than ever. We can have a freaking back-to-back two-night show if we wanted to, like WrestleMania. There’s so many girls, so many at NXT, we got this TNA partnership, we got two new titles. What are we doing? Let’s do it!” Bayley said.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Rumored To Be Planning Additional International Event In 2025
Sami Zayn Taken Out On Stretcher After WWE Raw Goes Off Air
AJ Styles May Not Be The Final Superstar Who Switched Brands During WWE Transfer Window
CM Punk Says He Would Have Booked The WWE Royal Rumble Differently, Prefers To Lose