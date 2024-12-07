WWE SmackDown Results [12/6/24]: New WWE Tag Team Champions Crowned!
It was a night for significant announcements and a major title change Friday on SmackDown.
Michael Cole kicked off the show with an unfortunate update on three Superstars who will be out of action for the foreseeable future after they were injured inside of WarGames this past weekend at Survivor Series.
Chad Gable then made a surprise appearance in his hometown of Minneapolis by interrupting WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.
American Made are currently signed to Monday Night Raw, but that may not be the case for much longer. Gable announced that the transfer window in WWE is opening up for the first time ever ahead of Raw's move to Netflix on January 6.
MORE: Triple H And Nick Khan Talk Potential Content Shifts As WWE Raw Moves To Netflix
The General Managers of Raw, SmackDown and NXT will be discussing potential talent swaps in the weeks leading up to the Netflix debut.
Friday night's main event acted as an appetizer of what may be ahead in the near future as Chad Gable took on The American Nightmare in one-on-one action.
The Motor City Machine Guns put their WWE Tag Team Championships on the line, but not against the team they were expecting to face. Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin fell right into a trap set by DIY and lost their titles because of it.
The semi-finals of the Women's United States Championship tournament are also now set as Miss Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton kept her history making hopes alive. Here's everything that happened on Friday Night SmackDown:
Full SmackDown Results (12/6/24):
- Michael Cole announces that Bronson Reed, Jimmy Uso and Tonga Loa are all out indefinitely after suffering injuries inside of the Men's WarGames Match at Survivor Series.
- Tiffany Stratton defeated Naomi and Elektra Lopez to advance to the semi-finals of the Women's United States Championship Tournament. Candice LeRae distracted Naomi to allow Stratton to beat Lopez with the Prettiest Moonsault Ever. Tiffany will take on Michin in the next round.
- The Street Profits were attacked mysteriously backstage and ruled unable to compete in their WWE Tag Team Championship Match. Nick Aldis allowed DIY to take their place per the insistence of the Motor City Machine Guns.
- Bianca Belair defeated Piper Niven with the KOD on top of Chelsea Green, who had attempted to interfere. This was a match that was set up after some backstage trash talk earlier in the night.
- Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu attacked LA Knight and Andrade as they were confronting new United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. Sikoa then said he's still the Tribal Chief and demanded that the crowd in Minneapolis acknowledge him.
- Kevin Owens refused to enter the arena for an interview with Michael Cole. He said he'd do it if Cole came out to his rental car.
- DIY defeated the Motor City Machine Guns to win the WWE Tag Team Championships. Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano faked a heated argument to get MCMG to drop their guard, allowing Johnny Wrestling to hit a low blow with the referee's back turned. After a Meet in the Middle, the heel turn for DIY was complete and they walked out two-time WWE Tag Team Champions.
- Carmelo Hayes meets Nick Aldis backstage who was speaking with World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. Hayes told the SmackDown GM to figure out a place for Melo on the Blue Brand before he gets transferred to Raw.
- Michael Cole went out to meet Kevin Owens in his rental for their sit down interview, but it quickly turned into a heated discussion. KO kicked Cole out of the car and drove off after suggesting Owens' problems with Cody Rhodes were his own fault.
- WWE Champion Cody Rhodes defeated Chad Gable with the Cross Rhodes. Cody lost one of his boots during the match and was selling an ankle injury. Kevin Owens attacked the Champion after the bell rang and the two brawled all over the ringside area to close the show.
—Your one-stop shop for all things professional wrestling—
WWE & A&E Expand Partnership With New In-Ring Competition And Additional Series In 2025
WWE Hall of Famer To Join Broadcast Booth For Saturday Night's Main Event