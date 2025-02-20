WWE Hall Of Fame Format Change Reportedly Under Consideration
The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony is an institution of WrestleMania weekend, but it appears there could be some changes on the horizon for the event.
The ceremony has been known to go deep into the night following Smackdown's end (which in years past has been around 10 p.m. ET), and it could potentially go further now that Smackdown is a three-hour show. But WrestleVotes notes there has been a push for a shakeup.
WrestleVotes took to social media Thursday, noting there has been speculation about the future of the event.
After speaking with sources, we’ve heard varying speculation about when and where the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will take place. Some within the company strongly dislike the recent format of the ceremony following SmackDown. We’re told WWE is considering a change, with no mention of the time or place in any WM promotional material so far.- WrestleVotes
Previously, the event had been held on the Saturday night before Sunday WrestleMania's. But that Saturday spot would soon be occupied by NXT shows, and eventually, the first night of WrestleMania once it shifted to a two-day format. The stage setup was also changed, with inductions taking place in the ring rather than on the entrance ramp.
Two inductees for this year's WWE Hall of Fame class have already been announced. Paul Levesque, who is already in once as part of the DX faction, will go in as Triple H. It was later revealed Michelle McCool will be in the class as well.
WrestleMania 41 will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas April 19 and 20.
