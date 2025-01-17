WWE Higher-Up Comments On Corey Graves Drama [Report]
A higher-up figure in WWE has issued a comment on the drama surrounding Corey Graves this week.
Graves made waves after WWE Raw this week when he tweeted a message about his disappointment with his current position in WWE.
MORE: Former WWE NXT Announcer Alex Del Barrio Reacts To Corey Graves' Controversial Post
"Imagine chasing your dream. Then being TOLD (not deciding) that you’re no longer physically able to pursue your dream," Graves wrote. "Then you dedicate your life to something “dream adjacent” and being pretty fucking awesome at it. And then, when it’s time to enjoy the fruits of your labor, being told you’re not famous enough for your own job. Just in case you’ve wondered where I’ve been."
Dave Meltzer is reporting that a high level figure in WWE says Graves may claim he is working right now, but that his comments started off as very real.
“He may be telling everyone it’s a work. And it may turn into one. But it was a total shoot when it was happening.”- WWE higher-up (h/t Wrestling Observer)
After Graves made the comments he made, he said he would have a lot to say during this week's episode of NXT. Graves was promptly pulled from this week's NXT broadcast.
Is it a work? Is it a shoot? Only time will tell. Corey Graves has been a fixture of the WWE broadcast team since 2016. He is a former pro wrestler, but his in-ring career was cut short due to concussion injuries.
