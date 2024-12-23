WWE Monday Night Raw Preview (12/23/24): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Monday Night Raw is back at the TD Garden Arena in Boston, Massachusetts tonight as the build to the big Raw on Netflix premiere in January continues.
Seth Rollins and CM Punk are on a collision course of epic proportions and The Visionary will be free to speak his mind when he joins Jackie Redmond for a new sit down interview.
Drew McIntyre is on an absolute warpath right now with each and every member of the Bloodline in his sights. Although, he has promised to hold off punishment on Solo Sikoa for the time being.
Both the Scottish Warrior and the Tribal Chief have similar goals of vanquishing Roman Reigns for good, and McIntyre will focus his attention toward his other targets until he sees if Sikoa can best The OTC in Tribal Combat. What will that mean for Sami Zayn & Jey Uso tonight on Raw?
The Women's Intercontinental Championship Tournament continues tonight, but will Kairi Sane be able to compete after she was attacked by Pure Fusion Collective last week? Meantime, The Miz will battle Dexter Lumis, and Chad Gable will take on Arika Tozawa.
Here's everything that's been announced for tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw:
Match Card (Announced):
Seth Rollins Interview with Jackie Redmond
Kairi Sane(?) vs. Natalya vs. Alba Fyre in the Women's Intercontinental Championship Tournament
Chad Cables battles his former protege Akira Tozawa
The Miz takes on Dexter Lumis of the Wyatt Sicks
Seth Rollins sits down with Jackie Redmond
Seth Rollins may have nothing left to say to CM Punk, but he apparently still has plenty to get off his chest. The former World Heavyweight Champion will sit down for a one-on-one interview with Jackie Redmond, just weeks out from facing Punk at the premiere episode of Monday Night Raw on Netflix January 6.
Opening Round Triple Threat Match in the Women's Intercontinental Championship Tournament
The status of Kairi Sane is still unknown heading into tonight's final opening round triple threat match in the Women's Intercontinental Championship Tournament. Sane was attacked by Pure Fusion Collective last week on Raw, which left an infuriated IYO SKY and Dakota Kai with more questions than answers. Who will take on Natalya and Alba Fyre with a shot at the tournament Semi-finals on the line?
Chad Gable vs. Akira Tozawa
Chad Gable seemingly washed his hands of the Alpha Academy weeks ago, but after witnessing his old protege's new recruitment video, Master Gable is out to prove that they are nothing more than the jokes he believes them to be. Gable will go one-on-one with the man who has the best dance moves in all of WWE, Akira Tozawa.
Karrion Kross forces the Miz into action against Dexter Lumis
The Miz made a deal with the Devil and he's going to have to see it through to the end. Just when he thought he'd be able to walk away from both The Wyatt Sicks and The Final Testament, Karrion Kross has pulled him right back into the fray. Kross still has revenge on his mind and has ordered The Miz to test himself against someone from a dark corner of his past. The two-time Grand Slam Champion will battle Dexter Lumis.
SPOILERS: Tonight's episode was pre-taped. Get all the match results HERE.
How To Watch WWE Raw Tonight:
Time: 8pm EST (7pm CST)
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV