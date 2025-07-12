WWE NXT Great American Bash 2025 Preview: Start Time, How to Watch, Match Card, Live Stream & More
Three championships are on the line at WWE NXT Great American Bash 2025 at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia.
The show is one of three set for the WWE Atlanta takeover weekend, with Saturday Night’s Main Event scheduled in primetime on NBC, while the returning all-women’s Evolution 2 PLE takes place on Sunday.
NXT’s top title is at stake at Great American Bash as Oba Femi defends the NXT Championship against Yoshiki Inamura.
The Pro Wrestling NOAH product has made the most of his excursion to the states, and he has made his championship intentions clear after defeating Jasper Troy in a No. 1 Contender’s Match on the July 1 edition of NXT.
However, Femi recently stated that he didn’t think Inamura was a “worthy” contender, which resulted in Josh Briggs stepping in to defend his tag team partner.
Can Inamura shock the world and conquer ‘The Ruler’ of NXT? Or will Femi earn yet another dominant win?
Speaking of Troy, after he attacked Je’Von Evans backstage, he demanded that NXT general manager Ava put him in the match with Inamura and Femi.
But Evans would get some payback by hitting the ring and throwing hands with the WWE LFG Season 1 winner, which sets up a showdown between the two at Great American Bash.
Things have also gotten heated in the rivalry between Ricky Saints and Ethan Page, and they’ll face off in a Falls Count Anywhere Match for the NXT North American Championship. Saints earned an opportunity to regain his title by successfully navigating The Vanity Project Gauntlet Match on this week’s NXT, where he scored victories against Brad Baylor, Ricky Smokes, and Jackson Drake.
Page dethroned Saints as NXT North American Champion back in May, and then added insult to injury with an attack that sidelined the former champ for several weeks.
With falls allowed anywhere on the planet, there’s a good chance that these rivals will do what is necessary to walk out with the title.
The Women’s North American Championship will take center stage - pun intended - as Sol Ruca defends against Izzi Dame.
There’s no doubt that The Culling have gained momentum as of late with Dame having more involvement in the decision-making process, and the recent addition of the unpredictable Tatum Paxley to the group adds more intrigue to this match.
It’ll be a busy couple of days for everyone in this title showdown, with Ruca and Zaria teaming up in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Fatal 4-Way Match at Evolution, while Dame and Paxley will be in the Evolution Battle Royal for a shot at a world title match at WWE Clash In Paris next month.
Of course, Evolution also features Jacy Jayne defending the NXT Women’s Championship against Jordynne Grace, and they’ll step into the ring at Great American Bash in tag team action.
Jayne will team up with her Fatal Influence partner Fallon Henley, and Grace joins with the newly-signed Blake Monroe.
Grace and Monroe had some quality time at the spa on Tuesday’s NXT, but is that invigorating “glamour workout” going to be enough to defeat the more experienced team in Jayne and Henley?
Elsewhere, anything could unfold when Trick Williams, Joe Hendry, and Mike Santana are face to face for the contract signing for their upcoming TNA World Championship Match at Slammiversary on July 20.
What will these three superstars have to say to one another ahead of one of the biggest matches of their careers?
Here’s what you need to know about today’s WWE NXT Great American Bash show in Atlanta:
How to Watch WWE NXT Great American Bash:
Streaming: Peacock
WWE NXT Great American Bash Start Time:
Time: 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT
WWE NXT Great American Bash Location:
Location: Center Stage in Atlanta, GA
WWE NXT Great American Bash Card:
Yoshiki Inamura vs. Oba Femi (c) for the NXT Championship
Jordynne Grace and Blake Monroe vs. Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley)
Ricky Saints vs. Ethan Page (c) in a Falls Count Anywhere Match for the NXT North American Championship
Izzi Dame vs. Sol Ruca (c) for the NXT Women’s North American Championship
Je’Von Evans vs. Jasper Troy
Joe Hendry, Mike Santana, and Trick Williams sign the contract for their TNA World Championship Match at Slammiversary
