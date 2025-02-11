WWE Raw: Logan Paul Beats Rey Mysterio To Qualifiy For Men's Elimination Chamber Match
Logan Paul is heading to the WWE Elimination Chamber PLE and will compete in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match.
This week on WWE Raw, Paul defeated Rey Mysterio in the main event to earn his spot in the match. The winner of that match, which also includes Drew McIntyre, John Cena, and CM Punk at this point, will earn a WWE Championship match against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.
Mysterio took early control of the match and forced Paul outside of the ring as the audience booed. Paul eventually turned the tide and crushed Rey's sternum and chest with a series of punches in the corner. Paul worked that body part for the entire match, but Rey overcame and connected with the 619. After, he went for a top rope splash, but Paul countered. In the end, Paul hit his Pulverizer finish for the win.
The WWE Elimination Chamber PLE will air live on Peacock from inside the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Saturday, March 1. The only announced matches for the show at this time are both the men's and women's Elimination Chamber matches.
Bayley, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, and Alexa Bliss have qualified for the women's Chamber match. The winner of that match will also get a world championship at WrestleMania.
