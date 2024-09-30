WWE Raw Preview (9/30/24): Match Card, News, How To Watch & TV Channel
WWE Bad Blood takes place in seven days, on Saturday, Oct. 5 from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. But, five days beforehand, WWE Raw will emanate from the Ford Center in Evansville, IN. Now, some segments have been announced for Monday's show.
CM Punk and Drew McIntyre will be in the building for the final build to their Hell In A Cell match at Bad Blood on the go-home show.
And coming off of his victory over Bron Breakker to win his first singles title, the WWE Intercontinental title on the Sept. 22 edition of Raw, Jey Uso is scheduled to appear for the first time since winning the belt.
Here's your preview for the big night on Raw.
Match Card (Announced)
CM Punk & Drew McIntyre “to both speak.”
Intercontinental Champion Jey Uso to appear
Judgment Day (Dominik Mysterio, Carlito, & JD McDonagh) vs. LWO (Dragon Lee, Joaquin Wilde, & Cruz Del Toro)
Last Monster Standing: Bronson Reed vs. Braun Strowman
Rey Mysterio vs. Xavier Woods
Kofi Kingston vs. Chad Gable
Zoey Stark vs. Lyra Valkyria
CM Punk And Drew McIntyre To Appear
“CM Punk and Drew McIntyre are just days away from competing inside Hell in a Cell and both Superstars are set to appear on Raw to discuss it," says an article on WWE.com. "What will happen when these two bitter enemies hit the ring with a mic?”
Jey Uso's First Appearance Since Winning Intercontinenal Title
“New Intercontinental Champion Jey Uso will be on Monday Night Raw just one week after dethroning the dangerous Bron Breakker,” WWE.com said.
How To Watch WWE Raw
Time: 8pm EST (7pm CST)
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV
Where is WWE Raw Tonight?
Location: Ford Center in Evansville, IN