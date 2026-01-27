WWE Raw Results, Highlights and Live Blog (1/26/26)

It's Royal Rumble week for WWE and this week's episode of WWE Raw on Netflix will feature some of the last-minute hype going into the Road to WrestleMania this weekend.

AJ Styles secured a victory over Shinsuke Nakamura at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event over the weekend and will look to ride that wave of momentum into his match against Gunther at the Royal Rumble. If he doesn't, the WWE career of Styles will be over.

Styles is scheduled to address the WWE Universe on Raw this week ahead of his potential retirement at the Royal Rumble this weekend. What will Styles say about wrestling his final match? What will Gunther have to say back to Styles? Will the two rivals come to blows? We'll find out this week on WWE Raw.

AJ Styles | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

After being suspended two weeks ago for putting his hands on Raw General Manager, Adam Pearce, Bron Breakker will return to the show this week for a meeting with Pearce.

Paul Heyman has sworn to Pearce that Breakker would behave himself, but that isn't necessarily encouraging given Breakker's history. What is Breakker's reasoning for this meeting? Does it have Royal Rumble implications?

Speaking of Bron Breakker, the last man to beat him was the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, CM Punk. Will Punk have any direction or impact on the Royal Rumble? We'll find out this week on Raw.

Bron Breakker | Netflix

The women's tag division in WWE has been on fire throughout the last few months. At Saturday Night's Main Event, Rhiyo successfully retained their titles against The Judgment Day. They also got new opponents and challengers in Giulia and Kiana James. Will the new contenders be on hand?

Moving the men's tag team division, by the end of this week's episode of WWE Raw, we'll have new number one contenders for the WWE World Tag Team Championships. The New Day will face Alpha Academy, American Made, and Los Americanos in a fatal four-way match. The winner of this match will get a title match against The Usos for the World Tag Team Championships.

Who will be next to face @WWEUsos for the World Tag Team Championship when this No. 1 Contenders Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match goes down TONIGHT on #WWERaw?!



📺 8e/5p on @netflix pic.twitter.com/dCt6x2fdJ7 — WWE (@WWE) January 26, 2026

Here are tonight's results for Monday Night Raw.

WWE Raw Results:

-Stephanie Vaquer, The New Day, and The Vision were shown arriving to the building. After, Michael Cole welcomed the audience to the show and AJ Styles made his entrance.

-Styles addressed Gunther and said that he wasn't going anywhere for a long time. Styles said that 2026 would be his retirement year, but that he wasn't planning on retiring yet. He said 2025 was year of John Cena, so why couldn't 2026 be the year of AJ Styles. Styles said he had people he wanted to wrestle one more time and that he wanted to win the world title one more time. Styles said that Gunther was good, but not phenomenal. Styles paused and CM Punk made his entrance.

-Punk said that he Styles had known each other for 20 years and that in 2026, it was all respect between them. Punk then asked Styles what he was doing. He said that Styles had plenty of gas in the tank and told him the stakes on Saturday against Gunther were too high.

-Styles questioned Punk and frustratedly asked him if he didn't think he could beat Gunther. Punk confirmed that wasn't what he was saying, but also said that if it doesn't go his way on Saturday, Punk and Styles won't be able to wrestle in a WWE ring.

WWE Raw card:

AJ Styles addresses Gunther ahead of his potential retirement match at the Royal Rumble

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce speaks with Bron Breakker about suspension

WWE World Tag Team No. 1 Contender's Fatal 4-Way Match: The New Day vs. Alpha Academy vs. American Made vs. Los Americanos

The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More

WWE Reportedly Bringing Surprise Names To Saudi Arabia For The Royal Rumble

WWE Reportedly Facing Travel Issues Ahead of Monday Night Raw

Seth Rollins Confirms WWE Royal Rumble Status

WWE 2K26 Announces Special Triple H "King of Kings" Edition