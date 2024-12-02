WWE Raw Tonight Will Run Commercial Free For The First 30 Minutes
The first 30 minutes of this week's episode of WWE Raw will be presented commercial free. Adam Pearce announced the news via social media on Monday afternoon.
Raw this week will feature a special ten year anniversary celebration for The New Day. Last week on Raw, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods had a vicious argument with both men airing dirty laundry about the other in front of the world. This came after the team lost a tag team match to Alpha Academy in less than ten seconds. Woods and Kingston both cut deep on one another with Woods taking credit for Kingston's world championship win and Kingston calling Woods a disappointment.
This week's show will kickoff with the return of CM Punk. Punk last appeared on Raw after his victory over Drew McIntyre inside of Hell in a Cell at Bad Blood. He wrestled for The OG Bloodline team inside of War Games at Survivor Series and was victorious.
This week's episode of Raw will also feature the beginning of the Women's Intercontinental Championship tournament. Shayna Baszler, Dakota Kai, and Katana Chance will compete in a triple threat match with the winner advancing to the tournament semifinals.
Other announced matches for the show include Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Iyo Sky & Kairi Sane and Pete Dunne vs. R-Truth.
