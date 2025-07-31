WWE Releases From May Are Now Free Agents
Back on May 2nd, 2025, multiple WWE main roster names such as Dakota Kai, Braun Strowman, Shayna Baszler, Katana Chance, and Kayden Carter were released.
The 90-day non-compete clause they were serving has come to an end, meaning they are all free agents. This means that other promotions like All Elite Wrestling, TNA, and more can now work out a deal with these wrestlers if desired.
Shayna Baszler Working With WWE?
Shayna Baszler has been confirmed to be working with WWE in some capacity after her release, as it was reported that she helped produce the match between Kelani Jordan and Lainey Reid on the July 8th episode of NXT.
Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio confirmed that Baszler hasn't signed with WWE as an agent, nor was this the first match she produced since being released.
MORE: WWE Releases: Latest Superstars Released By WWE In 2024-2025
What Could Be Next For Dakota Kai?
Dakota Kai has been talked about plenty by other wrestlers on their desire to share the ring with her, such as former AEW TBS Champion Willow Nightingale. Speaking on the Gabby AF podcast, Nightingale said:
I believe some people might know her now by the name of King Kota, but I know Team Kick with Evie, and I never had the opportunity to wrestle her because, wow. She was off somewhere else before I had the opportunity to get to SHIMMER. But I’m rooting for her to land on her feet wherever she goes. Everybody else, I’m rooting for them to land on their feet too, because I know how this business is, but that is what the fan girl inside of me is like, ‘Ooh, that would be fun.'- Willow Nightingale [H/T Fightful]
The full list of WWE releases in May includes:
- Braun Strowman
- Cora Jade
- Shayna Baszler
- Dakota Kai
- Kayden Carter
- Gigi Dolin
- Eddy Thrope
- Riley Osborn
- Katana Chance
- Jakara Jackson
- Oro Mensah
- Javier Bernal
- Joe Coffey
- Mark Coffey
- Wolfgang
- Dani Palmer
- Shotzi
The Latest On AEW, WWE & More
Drew McIntyre Posts Huge Update Regarding His Status For WWE SummerSlam 2025
Alexa Bliss Comments On A Potential Program With The Wyatt Sicks
AEW Women's Tag Title Belts Exist, But Plans Are On Hold Due To Numerous Injuries
AEW World Trios Champion Samoa Joe Hopes To Return To The Ring Soon