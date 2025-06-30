WWE Releases Ticket Information For Survivor Series: WarGames 2025

WWE, in partnership with the @Padres and the San Diego Tourism Marketing District, have announced that tickets for #SurvivorSeries: WarGames on Saturday, November 29 at @PetcoPark in San Diego will go on sale starting Friday, July 11 at 11am ET/8am PT via https://t.co/gqwBY18Zg5!… pic.twitter.com/lI6G7VbmW8