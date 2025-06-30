WWE Releases Ticket Information For Survivor Series: WarGames 2025
WWE, the San Diego Padres and the San Diego Tourism Marketing District announced Monday that tickets for Survivor Series: WarGames are set to go on sale Friday, July 11 at 11 a.m. ET (8 a.m. PT) via Ticketmaster.
The annual post-Thanksgiving Premium Live Event will emanate from Petco Park in San Diego on Saturday, November 29, and WWE has now confirmed that Survivor Series will feature both Men's and Women's WarGames Matches for the fourth consecutive year.
WWE also released the official poster for the event, which prominently feature's WWE Champion John Cena, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair and San Diego's own Rey Mysterio.
Last year's event in Vancouver was headlined by the Men's WarGames Match that saw CM Punk team with Roman Reigns and the OG Bloodline to defeat Bronson Reed, Solo Sikoa and his (at the time) version of the Bloodline. The events of that match set in motion the WrestleMania 41 night one main event between Punk, Reigns and Seth Rollins.
Presale for Survivor Series: WarGames tickets will begin Wednesday, July 9 at 11 a.m. ET (8 a.m. PT) and fans can now register to be the first to receive presale information.
Additionally, Survivor Series: WarGames Pass packages will soon be available from On Location, offering fans access to premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, and more.
