WWE Reportedly Planning WrestleMania Press Event Over Super Bowl Weekend
The WWE is reportedly planning to host a WrestleMania press event on Super Bowl weekend in New Orleans -- the host city of this year's Super Bowl 59.
WrestleVotes is reporting that WWE is bringing this event to life for the second time in two years. Last year, the event featured The Rock turning heel on Cody Rhodes and slapping him in the face once he took back his WrestleMania title opportunity.
That first special event also featured appearances from Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and others. WWE held a special commentary team that night and it featured CM Punk and Big E. Details on what the event will be like this year have not been announced at this time.
WrestleMania 41 will emanate from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 19 and April 20. Official matches have not been announced for the show, but plans reportedly call for newly crowned WWE Women's Champion, Tiffany Stratton, to have a major match.
MORE: WWE And TNA Announce Multi-Year Partnership
WWE will start the Road to WrestleMania 41 with the Royal Rumble on February 1. That show will feature both the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches -- both winners will receive championship matches at WrestleMania. In addition, Cody Rhodes is scheduled to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens in a Ladder Match at the event.
