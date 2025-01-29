WWE Rumors: NXT May Run TV Taping At The Theater At Madison Square Garden
WWE NXT has been slowly taking back to taping on the road this past year, running several unique venues all across the United States. Now, a new report indicates WWE could be expanding its Madison Square Garden residency this March in a way many fans likely didn't imagine.
PWInsider reports WWE is exploring holding a NXT taping at The Theater at Madison Square Garden, circling March 11 for the show. This would come a day after the main roster runs a Monday Night Raw show at the actual Madison Square Garden arena.
The theater is located beneath Madison Square Garden, and this would be far from the first time it has been used for something sports-centric.
Formerly "The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden," the venue has been used for a variety of performances and special events over the years. It was a longtime home for both the NFL and NBA Drafts for years, and is also no stranger to professional wrestling.
WCW held two live events there in 1993 and 1996, and NXT even hosted a show at the venue back in 2016. That show was headlined by Shinsuke Nakamura teaming with DIY to face off against Samoa Joe and The Revival.
MORE: WWE Announces Return To Madison Square Garden During New York Knicks Game
NXT events following a Raw taping in the same city could become a more normal trend for WWE. The company recently announced an intimate NXT show in Cincinnati the day after Monday Night Raw in February.
