Cody Rhodes And Kevin Owens To Speak, Solo Sikoa To Wrestle On Tonight's WWE Smackdown
New segments have been added ahead of tonight's WWE Smackdown show.
At 3pm, WWE announced on X that Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens would have "one final word before they clash for the title" on Saturday Night's Main Event.
Later on at a little past 4pm, SmackDown GM Nick Aldus released a video on X announcing that Solo Sikoa will face LA Knight in response to what happened last week, with Aldis adding "I don't stand for that kind of shenanigans, tomfoolery, chicanery, skullduggery."
Tonight's SmackDown will start at 8pm EST and be held at the XL Center in Hartford, CT. Additional matches taking place tonight are the semifinals for the Women's United States Championship Tournament where Bayley will take on Chelsea Green and Michin will face Tiffany Stratton. Carmelo Hayes is also set to wrestle a mystery opponent that will be announced on the show.
