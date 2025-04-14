WWE Shop Drop New CM Punk WrestleMania 41 Merch
CM Punk is heading to WWE WrestleMania 41 and will feature in his first ever main event at "The Show of Shows."
And now, the 'Best in the World' will have the gear to back it up. The WWE Shop dropped two new shirts for Punk this week ahead of this weekend's PLE, and fans seem to be digging the designs.
Both feature signature Punk designs with descriptions that read, "CM Punk doesn't believe in luck. Instead, he'd rather bet on himself because he knows his abilities, and as the newest WrestleMania main-eventer, that's difficult to contest. Showcase your appreciation for CM Punk with this Best In The World Vegas T-Shirt. One look at the signature Superstar graphics on this tee leave no doubt you want to see the Straight Edge Superstar leave WrestleMania 41 with a taped fist raised high in victory."
Check out both below.
Men's Black CM Punk Luck Is For Losers Vegas T-Shirt
Men's Black CM Punk Best In The World Vegas T-Shirt
CM Punk is set to main event night one of WrestleMania 41 in a triple-threat match against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.
MORE: 15 Most Shocking WrestleMania Moments & Returns Of All Time
WWE WrestleMania will air live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 19th and April 20th. Other matches include IYO Sky vs Rhea Ripley vs Bianca Belair, Tiffany Stratton vs Charlotte Flair, Gunther vs Jey Uso, and Cody Rhodes vs John Cena.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Announces Official Match Card For WrestleMania 41 Weekend
Major Alexa Bliss Update Ahead Of WWE WrestleMania 41
The Latest On Brock Lesnar's WWE Status Ahead Of WrestleMania 41