WWE Shop Drop New CM Punk WrestleMania 41 Merch

CM Punk on 2/28/25 SmackDown
CM Punk on 2/28/25 SmackDown / WWE.com

CM Punk is heading to WWE WrestleMania 41 and will feature in his first ever main event at "The Show of Shows."

And now, the 'Best in the World' will have the gear to back it up. The WWE Shop dropped two new shirts for Punk this week ahead of this weekend's PLE, and fans seem to be digging the designs.

Both feature signature Punk designs with descriptions that read, "CM Punk doesn't believe in luck. Instead, he'd rather bet on himself because he knows his abilities, and as the newest WrestleMania main-eventer, that's difficult to contest. Showcase your appreciation for CM Punk with this Best In The World Vegas T-Shirt. One look at the signature Superstar graphics on this tee leave no doubt you want to see the Straight Edge Superstar leave WrestleMania 41 with a taped fist raised high in victory."

Check out both below.

Men's Black CM Punk Luck Is For Losers Vegas T-Shirt

WWE Shop CM Punk Shirt
WWE Shop CM Punk Shirt / WWE.com

Men's Black CM Punk Best In The World Vegas T-Shirt

WWE Shop CM Punk Shirt
WWE Shop CM Punk Shirt / WWE.com

CM Punk is set to main event night one of WrestleMania 41 in a triple-threat match against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

WWE WrestleMania will air live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 19th and April 20th. Other matches include IYO Sky vs Rhea Ripley vs Bianca Belair, Tiffany Stratton vs Charlotte Flair, Gunther vs Jey Uso, and Cody Rhodes vs John Cena.

Published
The Wrestling Staff at The Takedown On SI is committed to bringing fans the latest news, analysis, and insights from professional wrestling. Covering everything from WWE, AEW and more, the team delivers in-depth interviews, breaking stories, and expert commentary to keep wrestling fans informed and entertained.

