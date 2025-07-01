Chelsea Green And Bayley Quarrel Over WWE Evolution 2 Poster
With fewer than two weeks to go before WWE Evolution 2, the card is finally beginning to take shape. As a result of that, the names involved in the show are also coming to light.
WWE officially released the poster for WWE Evolution 2 on Tuesday, with the event set to take place at State Farm Arena on July 13. Among the names featured are WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella front and center, fellow Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, an injured Bianca Belair, and countless others.
One WWE Superstar was quick to make note of her positioning on the poster, however.
Former WWE United States Champion Chelsea Green doesn't officially have a match on the card, though it's likely she will take part in the recently announced women's battle royal that will see the winner go on to Clash in Paris to challenge for one of the main titles. Though Green may not be the favorite for the match, she had something to say about where she was put on the poster.
"It’s cute but I should be front and center," she said in reply to Triple H's post showcasing it. "Truly!"
That's when Bayley, who also as of now does not officially have a match on the card, took to X to promptly respond.
"I think my ass sitting on top of your head is just fine," she quipped back.
Bayley was a part of the first Evolution show in 2018, wrestling in a six-woman tag against The Riott Squad. She teamed with Sasha Banks and Natalya in a winning effort.
