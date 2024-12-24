WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship Tournament Semifinals Set On Raw
The semifinals of the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship tournament are set.
On this week's episode of WWE Raw, Iyo Sky defeated Natalya and Alba Fyre in a triple threat match to advance in the tournament. Sky got the spot in the match after Kairi Sane was taken out by members of Pure Fusion Collective on last week's Raw. Pure Fusion Collective tried to convince Adam Pearce to give them the open slot, but Pearce already had Sky scheduled for the match.
MORE: Major World Title Match Announced For WWE Raw On Netflix Debut
Sky joins Dakota Kai, Lyra Valkyria, and Zoey Stark in the semifinals of the tournament. Kai will face Stark in one match. Valkyria vs. Sky will be the other match. The winners of those matches will square off and the winner will become the first-ever WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion.
WWE recently crowned a Women's United States Champion. In a similar tournament format, Chelsea Green beat Michin at Saturday Night's Main Event to win the tournament and become the first-ever WWE Women's United States Champion.
The tournament semifinals will take place next week on WWE Raw.
