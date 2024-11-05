WWE Raw Results (11/4/24): Two Number One Contenders Crowned, Miz Gets Abducted, Jey Says Sami Is Family
Two new number one contenders for world championships were crowned on this week's episode of WWE Raw.
First, Damian Priest defeated Seth Rollins, Sheamus, and Dominik Mysterio in a fatal four-way main event to earn a shot at Gunther and the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. The match was heavily impacted by a Bronson Reed appearance, but Priest hung on to hit Mysterio with a South of Heaven to get the victory.
Reed appeared and immediately attacked Seth Rollins. He then turned his attack to both Priest and Sheamus. Reed finished his destruction with a Tsunami on each man. To Rollins, he hit the move through the commentator announce table.
Liv Morgan has a new contender for her WWE Women's World Championship as well.
This week's WWE Raw opened with a Battle Royal featuring all of the Raw women's division including the tag team champions, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill. Cargill and Belair joined Iyo Sky and Lyra Valkyria as the final four, but were eliminated by Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez who were near the ring watching the match. From there, Sky hit Valkyria with a vicious German suplex on the ring apron, causing Valkyria to roll off the ring and to the floor, thus giving the win to Sky. Sky will now face Morgan for the world championship at a later date.
In other action on this week's show, Jey Uso invited Sami Zayn to Smackdown to have a family chat with Jimmy Uso and Roman Reigns. Zayn told Jey and Jimmy that he wasn't interested in the drama that came last time with his involvement in The Bloodline and confirmed he wouldn't participate in anything with the group.
In response, Jey said he was wrong to tell Zayn that he wasn't family because he was Sami Uce. Jimmy wasn't fully on board with Jey's declaration, but went along with his brother ahead of the family reunion this week on Friday night.
Finally, The Miz appears to have been abducted by The Wyatt Sicks.
During the middle of a promo interview by The New Day backstage, a video aired of Miz in a dark room with Bo Dallas. Highlights of their past interactions throughout the years were edited in throughout the video with Miz telling Dallas that there was a mixup and that The Final Testament were the ones that Dallas wanted. The video clip ended abruptly and the Raw announce team revealed they had nothing to do with it airing on the show.
Full WWE Raw Results 11/24/24
- Iyo Sky won a women's battle royal to become a number one contender for the WWE Women's World Championship
- The War Raiders defeated The New Day
- Dragon Lee defeated Chad Gable
- Damian Priest defeated Seth Rollins, Dominik Mysterio, and Sheamus to become number one contender for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship
