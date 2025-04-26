BREAKING: Aleister Black Makes WWE Return On Friday Night SmackDown
Aleister Black is back in WWE.
The former NXT Champion made his highly anticipated re-debut during Friday night's episode of SmackDown in Fort Worth.
Black interrupted a segment with The Miz. The former WWE Champion was cutting a promo about how it was absurd that he was left off the WrestleMania card, when guys like Rey Fenix and Joe Hendry were called upon as last minute replacements.
Miz said he was tired of people showing up in WWE and stealing his spotlight. The lights then went dark and the familiar WWE theme of Aleister Black permeated the Dickies Arena. He slowly made his way to the ring amid a sea of 'welcome back chants' and eventually dropped The Miz with a Black Mass.
It's been nearly four years since Black was last seen in a WWE ring. He was abruptly released by the company in June of 2021, just days after he ended a lengthy hiatus from television to start a new program with Big E.
He quickly took his talents to over to the company's top competitor. Malakai Black debuted for All Elite Wrestling at Dynamite Road Rager about a month after his WWE departure. He would spend years cultivating his House of Black stable by recruiting stars like Buddy Matthews, Brody King and Julia Hart to walk in the shadows of darkness alongside him.
The group had varying degrees of success, including a run for Black, Matthews & King as the AEW Trios Champions. Hart would later win the TBS Championship as a singles competitor.
Black himself would compete for singles gold on multiple occasions, including against Adam Copeland in Barbed Wire Cage Match at Double or Nothing 2024, but he came up short in his efforts to secure the TNT Title.
Reports began to surface late last year that Black's contract was due to expire and he officially hit free agency earlier this year.
Aleister Black now joins Rusev, Ricky Saints and Rey Fenix in making the jump to WWE, after all four talents departed AEW within mere days of one another back in early February. A clean sweep for WWE from a talent acquisition standpoint.
