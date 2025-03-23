AHSAA penalizes Hanceville softball; Thompson, Orange Beach look to continue win streaks
It’s been a busy week for the Alabama High School Athletic Association.
For the third time in the last few days, a school has had to forfeit games for violating AHSAA rules.
On Friday, they issued a fine and put the Hancevillle High School softball team on probation.
The AHSAA said the team violated its Transfer Rule and Rule V regarding coaches' requirements.
The Transfer Rule states that a student-athlete who starts school in another district must attend their new school one calendar year before they are eligible to play.
Rule V states that a student-athlete must be eligible for eight consecutive semesters after they start ninth grade.
The school must forfeit all games in which ineligible players participated.
The AHSAA also disqualified uncertified coaches from coaching at Hanceville High School for one year.
In other softball news, the Thompson Warriors (23-2) continued their win streak in a 1-0 victory over Hartselle on Thursday night.
The No. 1 team in 7A, according to the Alabama Sports Writers Association, will have a week off because of spring break and will resume play April 1 when they face Tuscaloosa County.
The No. 1 team in 4A, the Orange Beach Makos (9-1), have won nine straight after dropping their first game of the season, and like Thompson are nationally ranked.
They look to keep rolling against Ocean Springs in the Orange Beach Classic this weekend.