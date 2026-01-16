Alabama (AHSAA) High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 16, 2026
There are 143 games scheduled across Alabama on Friday, January 16, including 18 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Alabama high school boys basketball scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Alabama's top-ranked teams as No. 6 Huntsville takes on No. 11 Sparkman and No. 21 Hewitt-Trussville heads to No. 3 Hoover.
Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games To Watch - Friday, January 16
With 18 games featuring ranked teams, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2026 Alabama high school boys basketball season rolls on.
AHSAA Class 7A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 16
There are 13 games scheduled in the AHSAA 7A classification on Friday, January 16. You can follow every game on our AHSAA Class 7A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
View full AHSAA Class 7A Scoreboard
AHSAA Class 6A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 16
There are 23 games scheduled in the AHSAA 6A classification on Friday, January 16. You can follow every game on our AHSAA Class 6A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
View full AHSAA Class 6A Scoreboard
AHSAA Class 5A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 16
There are 25 games scheduled in the AHSAA 5A classification on Friday, January 16. You can follow every game on our AHSAA Class 5A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
View full AHSAA Class 5A Scoreboard
AHSAA Class 4A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 16
There are 27 games scheduled in the AHSAA 4A classification on Friday, January 16. You can follow every game on our AHSAA Class 4A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
View full AHSAA Class 4A Scoreboard
AHSAA Class 3A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 16
There are 28 games scheduled in the AHSAA 3A classification on Friday, January 16. You can follow every game on our AHSAA Class 3A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
View full AHSAA Class 3A Scoreboard
AHSAA Class 2A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 16
There are 27 games scheduled in the AHSAA 2A classification on Friday, January 16. You can follow every game on our AHSAA Class 2A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
View full AHSAA Class 2A Scoreboard
AHSAA Class 1A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 16
There are 24 games scheduled in the AHSAA 1A classification on Friday, January 16. You can follow every game on our AHSAA Class 1A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
View full AHSAA Class 1A Scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.