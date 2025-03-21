Alabama, Auburn target Cederian Morgan adds new team to recruitment list
Despite some reports on the contrary, Cederian Morgan has not committed to LSU — or anyone, for that matter.
In fact, the LSU Tigers aren’t even on his list of top five teams: Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Florida and Clemson.
The five-star senior is planning to visit Alabama and Auburn in June, along with Florida, and will also travel to Georgia and Clemson in May.
Morgan also has one additional school he is reportedly interested in, and that’s the Colorado Buffaloes, but it may be hard for head coach Deion Sanders to land the Alabama product.
Outside of Colorado, Morgan seems to be committed to staying within the South, especially SEC country.
Many feel the Benjamin Russell High School product is a heavily Auburn leaning because of his proximity to the school, which is in Alexander City, Alabama.
“The environment is amazing,” Morgan told On3 back in February regarding his visit to the Plains. “The fans, coaches and family, it all feels like a big family. I get excited every time I’m here.”
Morgan had a monster junior season last year, catching 70 passes for 1,162 yards and 14 touchdowns.
He would be a nice addition to either Bama or Auburn, especially the Crimson Tide, which needs a boost in in-state recruiting.