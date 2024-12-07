Alabama high school football team wins state championship by 63 points
Playing for a state championship is the pinnacle of any high school football's season, with the game being what should be the toughest game of the either team's campaign.
For Jackson (Alabama) playing in Alabama's Class 4A state championship game against Cherokee County, the contest was anything but close. In fact, the win for the Aggies was the largest margin of victory they had all season long.
Jackson defeated Cherokee County 69-6 on Friday afternoon for the 4A title. The aggies' largest margin of victory was previously against Bullock County back on November 8th, 55-0.
The blowout win for Jackson will go down as one of the biggest in AHSAA history, with the 63-point margin being eight better than the win against Bullock County.
Junior signal caller Landon Duckworth, who is a 4-star 2026 prospect, led the way for Jackson, completing 14-of-17 passes for 325 yards and five touchdowns.
