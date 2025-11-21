Alabama High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Nov. 20, 2025
There has been some movement in the Alabama top 25 high school football state rankings after last week's results.
The top five remain the same, but Thompson moves from 9 to 6 after their 54-0 thrashing of Mary G. Montgomery.
Benjamin Russell and Homewood also find themselves inside the top 10 after their wins over Theodore and Hartselle.
The biggest jump in this week's rankings is St. Michael Catholic as they move up to 15 from 25 with their win over Pleasant Grove.
Full rankings are listed below
1. Clay-Chalkville (12-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Defeated Gadsden City 44-7, Class 6A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Homewood, Class 6A Playoffs
2. Saraland (11-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Defeated Spain Park 35-31, Class 6A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Pike Road, Class 6A Playoffs
3. Central-Phenix City (11-1)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Defeated Fairhope 34-15, Class 7A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Thompson, Class 7A Playoffs
4. Muscle Shoals (11-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Defeated Parker 17-14, Class 6A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Mountain Brook, Class 6A Playoffs
5. Auburn (10-2)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Defeated Daphne 40-0, Class 7A Playoffs
Next up: at Opelika, Class 7A Playoffs
6. Thompson (9-3)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Defeated Mary G. Montgomery 54-0, Class 7A Playoffs
Next up: at Central-Phenix City, Class 7A Playoffs
7. Jackson (10-2)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Defeated Handley 42-28, Class 4A Playoffs
Next up: vs. W.S. Neal, Class 4A Playoffs
8. Pike Road (10-2)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Defeated Bessemer City 28-6, Class 6A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Saraland, Class 6A Playoffs
9. Benjamin Russell (11-1)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Defeated Theodore 21-14, Class 6A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Hueytown, Class 6A Playoffs
10. Homewood (11-1)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Defeated Hartselle 31-24, Class 6A Playoffs
Next up: at Clay-Chalkville, Class 6A Playoffs
11. Moody (10-2)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Defeated Priceville 60-14, Class 5A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Briarwood Christian, Class 5A Playoffs
12. Central of Clay County (11-1)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Defeated Andalusia 21-2, Class 5A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Vigor, Class 5A Playoffs
13. Vigor (10-2)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Defeated Northside 49-28, Class 5A Playoffs
Next up: at Central of Clay County, Class 5A Playoffs
14. Opelika (9-3)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: Defeated Baker 35-9, Class 7A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Auburn, Class 7A Playoffs
15. St. Michael Catholic (12-0)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: Defeated Pleasant Grove 41-7, Class 4A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Bullock County, Class 4A Playoffs
16. Mars Hill Bible (12-0)
Previous ranking: Unranked
Last week: Defeated Winfield 42-6, Class 3A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Geraldine, Class 3A Playoffs
17. Williamson (11-0)
Previous ranking: Unranked
Last week: Defeated Elmore County 42-14, Class 5A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Montgomery Catholic, Class 5A Playoffs
18. Piedmont (12-0)
Previous ranking: Unranked
Last week: Defeated Fyffe 36-0, Class 3A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Gordo, Class 3A Playoffs
19. Anniston (12-0)
Previous ranking: Unranked
Last week: Defeated Madison Academy 44-12, Class 4A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Deshler, Class 4A Playoffs
20. Hartselle (10-2)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Defeated by Homewood 31-24, Class 6A Playoffs
21. Daphne (9-3)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Defeated by Auburn 40-0, Class 7A Playoffs
22. Baker (9-3)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Defeated by Opelika 35-9, Class 7A Playoffs
23. Spain Park (9-3)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Defeated by Saraland, Class 6A Playoffs
24. Hewitt-Trussville (8-3)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Defeated by Opelika, Class 7A Playoffs
25. Vestavia Hills (8-3)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Defeated by Auburn 52-41, Class 7A Playoffs