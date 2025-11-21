High School

Alabama High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Nov. 20, 2025

Thompson vs. Central-Phenix City is one of the top matchups in the country this weekend with a spot in Class 7A State Championship on the line

After their 54-0 win over Mary G. Montgomery, Thompson sets their sights on Central-Phenix City with a spot in the Class 7A state championship game.
After their 54-0 win over Mary G. Montgomery, Thompson sets their sights on Central-Phenix City with a spot in the Class 7A state championship game. / Kaden Robinson

There has been some movement in the Alabama top 25 high school football state rankings after last week's results.

The top five remain the same, but Thompson moves from 9 to 6 after their 54-0 thrashing of Mary G. Montgomery.

Benjamin Russell and Homewood also find themselves inside the top 10 after their wins over Theodore and Hartselle.

The biggest jump in this week's rankings is St. Michael Catholic as they move up to 15 from 25 with their win over Pleasant Grove.

Full rankings are listed below

1. Clay-Chalkville (12-0)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Defeated Gadsden City 44-7, Class 6A Playoffs

Next up: vs. Homewood, Class 6A Playoffs

2. Saraland (11-0)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Defeated Spain Park 35-31, Class 6A Playoffs

Next up: vs. Pike Road, Class 6A Playoffs

3. Central-Phenix City (11-1)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Defeated Fairhope 34-15, Class 7A Playoffs

Next up: vs. Thompson, Class 7A Playoffs

4. Muscle Shoals (11-0)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Defeated Parker 17-14, Class 6A Playoffs

Next up: vs. Mountain Brook, Class 6A Playoffs

5. Auburn (10-2)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Defeated Daphne 40-0, Class 7A Playoffs

Next up: at Opelika, Class 7A Playoffs

6.  Thompson (9-3)

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Defeated Mary G. Montgomery 54-0, Class 7A Playoffs

Next up: at Central-Phenix City, Class 7A Playoffs

7.  Jackson (10-2)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Defeated Handley 42-28, Class 4A Playoffs

Next up: vs. W.S. Neal, Class 4A Playoffs

8. Pike Road (10-2)

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Defeated Bessemer City 28-6, Class 6A Playoffs

Next up: vs. Saraland, Class 6A Playoffs

9. Benjamin Russell (11-1)

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Defeated Theodore 21-14, Class 6A Playoffs

Next up: vs. Hueytown, Class 6A Playoffs

10. Homewood (11-1)

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Defeated Hartselle 31-24, Class 6A Playoffs

Next up: at Clay-Chalkville, Class 6A Playoffs

11. Moody (10-2)

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Defeated Priceville 60-14, Class 5A Playoffs

Next up: vs. Briarwood Christian, Class 5A Playoffs

12. Central of Clay County (11-1)

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Defeated Andalusia 21-2, Class 5A Playoffs

Next up: vs. Vigor, Class 5A Playoffs

13. Vigor (10-2)

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Defeated Northside 49-28, Class 5A Playoffs

Next up: at Central of Clay County, Class 5A Playoffs

14. Opelika (9-3)

Previous ranking: 23

Last week: Defeated Baker 35-9, Class 7A Playoffs

Next up: vs. Auburn, Class 7A Playoffs

15. St. Michael Catholic (12-0)

Previous ranking: 25

Last week: Defeated Pleasant Grove 41-7, Class 4A Playoffs

Next up: vs. Bullock County, Class 4A Playoffs

16. Mars Hill Bible (12-0)

Previous ranking: Unranked

Last week: Defeated Winfield 42-6, Class 3A Playoffs

Next up: vs. Geraldine, Class 3A Playoffs

17. Williamson (11-0)

Previous ranking: Unranked

Last week: Defeated Elmore County 42-14, Class 5A Playoffs

Next up: vs. Montgomery Catholic, Class 5A Playoffs

18. Piedmont (12-0)

Previous ranking: Unranked

Last week: Defeated Fyffe 36-0, Class 3A Playoffs

Next up: vs. Gordo, Class 3A Playoffs

19. Anniston (12-0)

Previous ranking: Unranked

Last week: Defeated Madison Academy 44-12, Class 4A Playoffs

Next up: vs. Deshler, Class 4A Playoffs

20. Hartselle (10-2)

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Defeated by Homewood 31-24, Class 6A Playoffs

21. Daphne (9-3)

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Defeated by Auburn 40-0, Class 7A Playoffs

22.  Baker (9-3)

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: Defeated by Opelika 35-9, Class 7A Playoffs

23. Spain Park (9-3)

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Defeated by Saraland, Class 6A Playoffs

24.  Hewitt-Trussville (8-3)

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Defeated by Opelika, Class 7A Playoffs

25. Vestavia Hills (8-3)

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Defeated by Auburn 52-41, Class 7A Playoffs

REED GREEN

Reed Green graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in sports media and journalism in 2022. He began contributing for High School on SI in 2023 covering high school football in the Florida Panhandle. Since then, he has provided coverage for high school sports in Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas. In 2024, he contributed for Maroon and White Nation on FanSided providing coverage for Mississippi State football.

