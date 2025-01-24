High School

Alabama state championship winning head coach to retire after 26 years of coaching

Larry Strain announced his resignation as Handley's lead man on Thursday

Andy Villamarzo

Handley coach Larry Strain looks on at Montgomery Catholic High School in Montgomery, Ala., on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Catholic leads Handley 16-14 at halftime.
Handley coach Larry Strain looks on at Montgomery Catholic High School in Montgomery, Ala., on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Catholic leads Handley 16-14 at halftime. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

One of Alabama's top head coaches of the past decade has decided it's time to call it quits altogether.

According to Al.com's Ben Thomas, Strain announced his resignation as Handley's head football coach. Per Thomas' report, defensive coordinator Chris White has been tabbed as Strain's replacement.

Over the course of 26 years coaching in the Yellowhammer State, Strain won two state championships in 2016 and 2020 at Handley.

Strain owns an overall coaching record of 186-122, with 21 playoff appearances in 26 seasons. During Strain's time leading Handley, he compiled a 84-36 record.

“The Handley Family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Coach Larry Strain for his exemplary leadership and unwavering dedication to the Handley Tigers. His commitment to the success and growth of Handley athletics has left an indelible mark on the program," Roanoke City Schools said in a statement regarding Strain's retirement.

Andy Villamarzo

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

