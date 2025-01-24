Alabama state championship winning head coach to retire after 26 years of coaching
One of Alabama's top head coaches of the past decade has decided it's time to call it quits altogether.
According to Al.com's Ben Thomas, Strain announced his resignation as Handley's head football coach. Per Thomas' report, defensive coordinator Chris White has been tabbed as Strain's replacement.
Over the course of 26 years coaching in the Yellowhammer State, Strain won two state championships in 2016 and 2020 at Handley.
Strain owns an overall coaching record of 186-122, with 21 playoff appearances in 26 seasons. During Strain's time leading Handley, he compiled a 84-36 record.
“The Handley Family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Coach Larry Strain for his exemplary leadership and unwavering dedication to the Handley Tigers. His commitment to the success and growth of Handley athletics has left an indelible mark on the program," Roanoke City Schools said in a statement regarding Strain's retirement.
More From High School On SI
• NFL Hall Of Famer Ed Reed Named As Chamblee (Georgia) Offensive Coordinator
• Two Texas High School Football Head Coaches Mentioned As Possible Dallas Cowboys' HC Candidates
• Teddy Bridgewater enters NFC Divisional playoff game against Washington Commanders
• IMG Academy Has Begun Its Search for Billy Miller’s Replacement as Head Football Coach
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi