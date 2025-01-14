Two Texas High School Football Head Coaches Mentioned As Possible Dallas Cowboys' HC Candidates
They say everything is bigger in Texas and when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys' soon-to-be-open head coaching position, no stone will be left unturned.
Even high school head football coaches within the state become linked to what will be the most coveted job in the National Football League.
,Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram listed current Argyle Liberty Christian head coach Jason Witten as a potential candidate to become the lead man of the Dallas Cowboys. Another well known head coach in the Lone Star State that's been mentioned as well is Highland Park head coach Randy Allen, the winningest active high school football coach in Texas.
13 Candidates Jerry Jones Might Consider for a Cowboys Job He Makes Unique
Witten has found plenty of success as a high school head coach, as the former NFL tight end in four years at Argyle Liberty Christian has a record of 38-11. In the last two seasons, Witten has gone 27-1 with two state championships.
Allen himself has seen plenty of success during his time coaching high school football, leading Highland Park to four state titles. Currently sitting at 460 wins, Allen is just 30 victories away from becoming the winningest head coach all-time in Texas high school football history. The legendary head coach's all-time record is 460–97–6.
Though both might be viewed as longshots for the Cowboys' gig, not many states, if any, even view their respective head coaches for such a job like an NFL head coaching gig. The fact Witten played for the Cowboys from 2003-2019 plays a major factor as the former All-Pro knows a thing or two about expectations under Dallas owner Jerry Jones.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi