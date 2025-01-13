NFL Hall Of Famer Ed Reed Named As Chamblee (Georgia) Offensive Coordinator
The Chamblee Bulldogs are hiring one of the NFL's greatest safeties of all time to a coordinating position.
According to a post on X via the team's official football handle, Ed Reed has been named Chamblee's offensive coordinator.
This wouldn't be the first time Reed has helped out at Chamblee as he coached in the playoffs against Coffee (Georgia) in 2023.
Reed has a son that plays for Chamblee, Edward Reed III, who is junior wide receiver/defensive back for the Bulldogs. Chamblee finished the season with a record of 1-9.
The former NFL great had a storied career collegiately and professionally. Reed was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2019.
During Reed’s time in the NFL, he intercepted 64 passes and scored 13 touchdowns throughout his career. Reed was apart of the Miami Hurricanes’ 2001 national championship team and also the Baltimore Ravens’ 2012 Super Bowl XLVII winning club.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi