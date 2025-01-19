Teddy Bridgewater enters NFC Divisional playoff game against Washington Commanders
Just about one month ago, Teddy Bridgewater was leading his alma mater, Miami Northwestern, to the Florida High School Athletic Association's (FHSAA) Class 3A state championship in a 41-0 rout of Raines.
On Saturday night, he led the Detroit Lions on a touchdown drive.
Late in the second quarter against the Washington Commanders in a NFC Divisional Round playoff tilt, Bridgewater entered the game for Jared Goff, who was checked out by trainers for a concussion.
What made it even more impressive was the Lions' offense didn't miss a beat with Bridgewater leading the way, as Detroit scored on a short drive. Detroit is currently trailing 24-21 just minutes before halftime.
Just before the game, Bridgewater was named the backup quarterback to Goff, with Hendon Hooker serving as the team's emergency QB. It was difficult to fathom that Bridgewater could be coaching high school football just one month ago and now is handing the ball off in a NFL playoff game.
Teddy Bridgewater Arrives At NFL Divisional Contest Rocking Dan Campbell's High School Football Jersey
Bridgewater headed into Ford Field rocking Lions' head coach Dan Campbell's high school football No. 88 jersey that he donned at Glen Rose High School (Texas).
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi