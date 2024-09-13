Central Phenix City vs. Dothan football: How to watch live stream, buy tickets (9/13/2024)
One of the nation’s top high school football teams will put its national ranking on the line Friday night as Central Phenix City squares off with Dothan in a fierce in-state matchup.
Phenix City is the top-ranked team in the state and No. 14 in the SBLive/SI Top 25 national high school football rankings, but Dothan is currently No. 8 in the Top 25 Alabama high school football rankings.
You can watch Dothan vs. Central Phenix City football live on the NFHS Network.
Planning to attend this game? Buy Phenix City vs. Dothan tickets with GoFan.
How to watch Central Phenix City vs. Dothan live steam
What: A pair of Alabama high school football powerhouses collide as Dothan hosts nationally-ranked Phenix City.
When: 7:00 p.m. Central Time on Friday, September 13
Where: Dothan High School | Dothan, Alabama
How to watch the live stream online: Watch Dothan vs. Central Phenix City football live on the NFHS Network
How to buy tickets: Get Phenix City vs. Dothan tickets here
Make your pick: Think you know who will win this matchup? VOTE HERE
Central Phenix City Red Devils (3-0)
The Red Devils 69-15 beatdown of Smiths Station last week was their second win with at least a 45-point margin of victory this season.
That game got ugly quick, as Tristan Williams ran for two first-quarter touchdowns and Andrew Alford threw for one touchdown to give Central a 35-8 halftime lead.
Dothan Wolves (2-1)
The Wolves were so close to jumping out to a 3-0 start this year, but they were edged out by Enterprise 28-21 in last week's loss.
Things won't get any easier for them this week, as Dothan's lost this matchup each of the past four seasons.
-- Sam Brown