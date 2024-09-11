High School

Top 25 Alabama high school football rankings (9/11/2024)

Phenix City Central and Saraland continue to hold down the top two spots

Andy Villamarzo

Dothan's Tamarion Peterson (5) runs the ball at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Dothan leads Jeff Davis 31-6 at halftime.
Dothan's Tamarion Peterson (5) runs the ball at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Dothan leads Jeff Davis 31-6 at halftime. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football games continued throughout the state of Alabama Sep. 5-7 and there was plenty of great action taking place.

The No. 1 team in the Yellowhammer State remains Central-Phenix City followed by the Saraland Spartans. As you'll see throughout our rankings things have begun to get shaken up a bit.

Here’s the complete breakdown of Alabama's elite high school football teams, heading into Week 4 of the 2024 season, as we see it.

2024 SBLive Football Top 25 Alabama high school football rankings

1. Phenix City Central (3-0)

Phenix City
Central Phenix City's Zackariah Simmons (6) runs the ball as Central Phenix City faces Thompson in the Class 7A football state championship at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. Central Phenix City defeated Thompson 21-19. / Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

There’s no change at the top this week after the Red Devils 69-15 destruction of Smiths Station.

2. Saraland (3-0)

The Spartans continued their winning ways when they rolled to a 31-7 win over free falling Gulf Shores.

3. Thompson (2-1)

Thompson football
Central Phenix City's Monterrius Echols (4) is called for defensive pass interference on Thompson's Colben Landrew (4) as Central Phenix City faces Thompson in the Class 7A football state championship at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. Central Phenix City defeated Thompson 21-19. / Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

We knew the loss to Grayson (Georgia) would be an admiration as the Warriors rolled to another victory, 47-7 over Tuscaloosa County.

4. Clay-Chalkville (3-0)

Cougars just keep on chugging along after a 45-0 victory over Pell City last week. A matchup against Thompson looms large on Sep. 27.

5. Enterprise (3-0)

One of the top wins of last week came by the Wildcats as they narrowly edged out Dothan 28-21.

6. Auburn (3-0)

If you like barn burners, then the Auburn-Ophelia game is where you should’ve been at last week. The Tigers won a thriller, 28-21.

7. Montgomery Catholic (3-0)

Junior quarterback JJ Williams has thrown for 493 yards and six touchdowns through three games.

8. Parker (3-0)

Carrying the load for the Thundering Herd offense is running back Terence Gaines Jr., who has rushed for 311 yards through three games.

9. Dothan (2-1)

Yes, the Wolves lost, but losing by a touchdown to Enterprise leaves them where they were at last week.

10. Hoover (2-1)

Hoover interim head football coach Chip English
Chip English, who has served as Quarterbacks Coach at Hoover High School in Alabama for the last two years, has been named interim head coach of the Bucs, while head coach Drew Gilmer and Defensive Coordinator Adam Helms remain on administrative leave. / Hoover Bucs Football

In dominating fashion, the Buccaneers displayed why many people view them as a contender after last week’s 35-6 thrashing of Hillcrest.

11. Hewitt-Trussville (3-0)

A close call 18-14 victory over Vestavia Hills keeps the Huskies undefeated.

12. Mary G. Montgomery (2-1)

The Vikings made it two wins in a row when they defeated Daphne 21-8 last week.

13. Carver Montgomery (3-0)

It was another easy win for the Wolverines as they rolled to a 46-0 rout of JAG.

14. Baker (3-0)

There’s no slowing down the Hornets as they cruised to a 21-0 victory over Davidson last week.

15. Spain Park (2-0)

The Jaguars have a huge game this week against rival Hoover.

16. Hillcrest (2-1)

Yes, it’s just one loss but that lone blemish was a 29-point blowout by Hoover. It is a steep fall for the Patriots.

17. Oxford (3-0)

The Yellow Jackets have been led by the impressive play of quarterback Mason Mims, who has thrown for 971 yards and seven touchdowns.

18. Prattville (3-0)

Lions are roaring and off to a undefeated start to the season as they defeated Oak Mountain 35-28 in Week 3.

19. Jackson (2-1)

The Aggies will square off against No. 14 Baker on the road this week, setting up for one of the state’s top matchups.

20. Muscle Shoals (2-1)

The Trojans left no doubt when the clock hit all zeros in a 63-6 victory over Columbia.

21. Gadsden City (2-1)

Buckhorn was no match for Gadsden City last week, as the Titans rolled to a 40-7 victory.

22. Opelika (2-1)

Wait, Opelika lost and moved up a spot? Yes, because losing by a touchdown to Auburn doesn’t make this Bulldogs team eligible to fall out of the rankings.

23. Spanish Fort (3-0)

Spanish Fort football
Spanish Fort's Johnny Morris (1) protects the football as he sticks his free hand up toward Pinson Valley's Noah Steen (3). Spanish Fort and Pinson Valley squared off at the AHSAA Class 6A state championship game on Dec. 4, 2020 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. [Photo/Hannah Saad] Tus Al Spanishfortpinsonvalley6achampionship 15530 / Hannah Saad via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Newbie into this week’s poll is the Toros, who feature three rushers that have gone over 200 yards or more this season.

24. Central of Clay County (3-0)

The Volunteers are averaging an impressive 41.0 points per game this season. Not too shabby.

25. Daphne (2-1)

Daphne football
Daphne's Nick Clark (45) scores against Carver's Shelton Mills (20) during their game at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Thursday evening August 25, 2022. Carver25 / Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

We still like this Daphne team, but they just didn’t have enough in a 21-8 loss to Mary G. Montgomery.

Published
Andy Villamarzo

ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

