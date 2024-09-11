Top 25 Alabama high school football rankings (9/11/2024)
It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football games continued throughout the state of Alabama Sep. 5-7 and there was plenty of great action taking place.
The No. 1 team in the Yellowhammer State remains Central-Phenix City followed by the Saraland Spartans. As you'll see throughout our rankings things have begun to get shaken up a bit.
Here’s the complete breakdown of Alabama's elite high school football teams, heading into Week 4 of the 2024 season, as we see it.
2024 SBLive Football Top 25 Alabama high school football rankings
1. Phenix City Central (3-0)
There’s no change at the top this week after the Red Devils 69-15 destruction of Smiths Station.
2. Saraland (3-0)
The Spartans continued their winning ways when they rolled to a 31-7 win over free falling Gulf Shores.
3. Thompson (2-1)
We knew the loss to Grayson (Georgia) would be an admiration as the Warriors rolled to another victory, 47-7 over Tuscaloosa County.
4. Clay-Chalkville (3-0)
Cougars just keep on chugging along after a 45-0 victory over Pell City last week. A matchup against Thompson looms large on Sep. 27.
5. Enterprise (3-0)
One of the top wins of last week came by the Wildcats as they narrowly edged out Dothan 28-21.
6. Auburn (3-0)
If you like barn burners, then the Auburn-Ophelia game is where you should’ve been at last week. The Tigers won a thriller, 28-21.
7. Montgomery Catholic (3-0)
Junior quarterback JJ Williams has thrown for 493 yards and six touchdowns through three games.
8. Parker (3-0)
Carrying the load for the Thundering Herd offense is running back Terence Gaines Jr., who has rushed for 311 yards through three games.
9. Dothan (2-1)
Yes, the Wolves lost, but losing by a touchdown to Enterprise leaves them where they were at last week.
10. Hoover (2-1)
In dominating fashion, the Buccaneers displayed why many people view them as a contender after last week’s 35-6 thrashing of Hillcrest.
11. Hewitt-Trussville (3-0)
A close call 18-14 victory over Vestavia Hills keeps the Huskies undefeated.
12. Mary G. Montgomery (2-1)
The Vikings made it two wins in a row when they defeated Daphne 21-8 last week.
13. Carver Montgomery (3-0)
It was another easy win for the Wolverines as they rolled to a 46-0 rout of JAG.
14. Baker (3-0)
There’s no slowing down the Hornets as they cruised to a 21-0 victory over Davidson last week.
15. Spain Park (2-0)
The Jaguars have a huge game this week against rival Hoover.
16. Hillcrest (2-1)
Yes, it’s just one loss but that lone blemish was a 29-point blowout by Hoover. It is a steep fall for the Patriots.
17. Oxford (3-0)
The Yellow Jackets have been led by the impressive play of quarterback Mason Mims, who has thrown for 971 yards and seven touchdowns.
18. Prattville (3-0)
Lions are roaring and off to a undefeated start to the season as they defeated Oak Mountain 35-28 in Week 3.
19. Jackson (2-1)
The Aggies will square off against No. 14 Baker on the road this week, setting up for one of the state’s top matchups.
20. Muscle Shoals (2-1)
The Trojans left no doubt when the clock hit all zeros in a 63-6 victory over Columbia.
21. Gadsden City (2-1)
Buckhorn was no match for Gadsden City last week, as the Titans rolled to a 40-7 victory.
22. Opelika (2-1)
Wait, Opelika lost and moved up a spot? Yes, because losing by a touchdown to Auburn doesn’t make this Bulldogs team eligible to fall out of the rankings.
23. Spanish Fort (3-0)
Newbie into this week’s poll is the Toros, who feature three rushers that have gone over 200 yards or more this season.
24. Central of Clay County (3-0)
The Volunteers are averaging an impressive 41.0 points per game this season. Not too shabby.
25. Daphne (2-1)
We still like this Daphne team, but they just didn’t have enough in a 21-8 loss to Mary G. Montgomery.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveal