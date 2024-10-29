High School

Coosa Christian (Alabama) forfeits game due to an ineligible player

The forfeit drops the Conquerors from 9-1 to 8-2 on the season ; Second year in a row Coosa Christian has had to forfeit a game due to ineligible players

Andy Villamarzo

Coosa Christian football takes on Tuscaloosa Academy in a massive AHSAA Class 2A clash on Friday, October 25, 2024 at the school in Gadsden, Alabama. (Maxwell Donaldson, The Gadsden Times)
Coosa Christian football takes on Tuscaloosa Academy in a massive AHSAA Class 2A clash on Friday, October 25, 2024 at the school in Gadsden, Alabama. (Maxwell Donaldson, The Gadsden Times) / Maxwell Donaldson / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of Alabama's top teams in Class 2A will have to concede a game due to playing an ineligible player.

Coosa Christian will be forced to forfeit its Oct. 4th victory over Cleveland, a 43-0 win, due to an ineligible player participating in the contest. The loss will drop the Conquerors from 9-1 to 8-2 on the season.

In addition to the forfeiture, the Conquerors will also be incurring a undisclosed fine and placed on probation after self-reporting playing an ineligible player in violation of the Coaching Outside School Year Rule.

Forfeiting games because of an ineligible player isn't something entirely new for Coosa Christian, which was forced to yield four victories last season in Class 1A because of the same offense.

Coosa Christian will open up the Class 2A playoffs this Friday night when they host Red Bay.

Vote: Who has been the best freshman football player in Alabama so far in 2024?

Alabama high school football MVP Watch: Elba's Alvin Henderson makes a strong case

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveal

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Alabama