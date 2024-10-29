Coosa Christian (Alabama) forfeits game due to an ineligible player
One of Alabama's top teams in Class 2A will have to concede a game due to playing an ineligible player.
Coosa Christian will be forced to forfeit its Oct. 4th victory over Cleveland, a 43-0 win, due to an ineligible player participating in the contest. The loss will drop the Conquerors from 9-1 to 8-2 on the season.
In addition to the forfeiture, the Conquerors will also be incurring a undisclosed fine and placed on probation after self-reporting playing an ineligible player in violation of the Coaching Outside School Year Rule.
Forfeiting games because of an ineligible player isn't something entirely new for Coosa Christian, which was forced to yield four victories last season in Class 1A because of the same offense.
Coosa Christian will open up the Class 2A playoffs this Friday night when they host Red Bay.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveal