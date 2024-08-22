Hoover begins new era under interim head coach Chip English
The Hoover Buccaneers had very little time to adjust to their new head coach, Chip English as they open their 2024 schedule on Saturday night in South Florida against Western (Florida) as part of the 2024 Broward County High School National Football Showcase.
Once just the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach for the program, things spiraled in a different route very quickly as the situation involving former head coach Drew Gilmer evolved into what would end in his resignation and also that of defensive coordinator Adam Helms.
English, a former Albertville and Grissom head football coach, had been promoted to interim head coach at Hoover, after Gilmer and Helms were placed on indefinite administrative leave, following an incident during a practice earlier this month was caught on video.
The video, obtained and published by John Brice of FootballScoop.com showed Hoover players going through drills. At the end of a play an individual, who appears to be a coach, charges at one of the players involved in the drill and knocks him to the ground while aggressively ripping his helmet off.
The incident caught fire throughout the Yellowhammer State and the Southeas region, as many wondered what would happen now that Gilmer and Helms were no longer apart of the program after both stepping down from their roles.
English is no stranger to being the lead man of a program, however.
“Coach English brings a wealth of experience and dedication to the team, and we are confident in his ability to lead the Bucs as they prepare for the upcoming season,” Hoover athletic director Harley Lamey said in a statement shortly after the Gilmer and Helms were placed on leave. “Practice sessions will continue as scheduled, ensuring the team remains focused and ready for their first game. Our players and coaches appreciate your support during this football season.”
English has held the role of head coach for a total of six seasons at Albertville and Grissom, with an overall record of 18-43 over that time. Now English takes the helm of a storied program that's won 13 state championships and 22 regions titles. Hoover aims to pickup win No. 543 when they take the field down at Western High School this upcoming weekend.
Heading into unfamiliar territory and an expected position, English will make the best out of his opportunity with a talented roster, boasting of over 100 players making the trip from Hoover to Fort Lauderdale. He gets his third head coaching shot and if English can pull off a victory, the Buccaneers could be looking potentially at its permanent lead man moving forward.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveal