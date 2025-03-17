Six Alabama schools closed down due to tornado damage
Six Alabama schools are closed down due to tornado damage according to a report by the Alabama Daily News, including Winterboro High School after suffering significant damage from the massive storm system that ravaged the state.
According to an X post from ABC 33/40 News, images were shown of the school's gymnasium and also a bus landing atop of a building.
Down below are the photos from the aftermath of the tornadoes:
Last season, the Bulldogs' boys basketball team finished the 2024-2025 season with a record of 11-18. The girls basketball squad ended this past season at 27-3.
