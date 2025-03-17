High School

Six Alabama schools closed down due to tornado damage

According to reports, a massive storm ravaged Alabama Sunday evening, killing three people

Andy Villamarzo

Three Alabama schools suffered damage from a recent string of tornadoes
Three Alabama schools suffered damage from a recent string of tornadoes / US National Weather Service Birmingham Alabama/Facebook

Six Alabama schools are closed down due to tornado damage according to a report by the Alabama Daily News, including Winterboro High School after suffering significant damage from the massive storm system that ravaged the state.

According to an X post from ABC 33/40 News, images were shown of the school's gymnasium and also a bus landing atop of a building.

Down below are the photos from the aftermath of the tornadoes:

Last season, the Bulldogs' boys basketball team finished the 2024-2025 season with a record of 11-18. The girls basketball squad ended this past season at 27-3.

Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

