Top 10 high school football prospects in Alabama for the Class of 2026
Alabama always seems to produce some of the best high school football players in the country, and the upcoming 2026 class is no exception.
Several players in this state are set to make a huge impact this coming football season, and many major colleges from around the country are hoping to land their services.
Here is High School On SI's list of the top 10 football prospects in the 2026 class from the state of Alabama.
Landon Duckworth, QB, Jackson High School
Duckworth is the highest-rated QB in this year’s class and has received offers from several major colleges, including South Carolina, Auburn, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. Last season, Duckworth threw for 39 touchdowns and 4,000 yards and rushed for 700 yards. He was a South Carolina commit, but don’t be surprised if he lands somewhere else before it’s all said and done, especially if he has another explosive season. If he raises those numbers again, he will have many second looks from other colleges.
Anthony Jones, Edge, St. Paul
The top-ranked defensive player in this class started out playing wide receiver and linebacker before playing defense full-time, which has paid off. This past season, he notched 75 tackles, including 17 tackles for loss, seven sacks, 20 quarterback hurries and a pair of forced fumbles. He is prime to have an even bigger season.
Cederian Morgan, WR, Benjamin Russell
Cederian Morgan is coming off a huge season for Benjamin Russell. As a junior, he hauled in 70 passes for 1,162 yards and 14 touchdowns. He’s also a standout in track and field, hitting 6’4 in the high jump, making him even more dangerous as a pass catcher.
Hezekiah Harris, Edge, Jemison
An Auburn commit, Harris is a four-star athlete coming off a season with 14 sacks and 20 tackles for loss. Harris is so talented that it wouldn’t be a shock to anyone if he tried to play two sports when he enters Auburn, so don’t be surprised to see him in a Tigers basketball uniform, too.
Zyan Gibson, CB, Gadsden City
The Alabama Crimson Tide might have the next Deion Sanders on their team with Gibson, who, like Sanders, is not only a two-sport athlete (he runs track, too) but also a shutdown corner.
Ezavier Crowell, RB, Jackson
Ezavier Crowell is the state’s top running back for a reason. Last season, he rushed for nearly 2,000 yards and 31 touchdowns, leading his school to the class 4A state title. He’s not a bad receiver either, finishing with 258 receiving yards.
Vodney Cleveland, DL, Parker
Another player who helped lead his team to a state championship is Vodney Cleveland. This past season, the Parker standout had 50 total tackles, including 7.5 for loss and 5.5 sacks.
Marquez Daniel, WR, Booker T. Washington
Marquez Daniel went from a little-known wide receiver to one of the top receivers in the state. Daniel caught 38 passes for 757 yards and 12 touchdowns in his junior year. Daniel is not only receiving offers from several SEC schools, but also the Miami Hurricanes and Penn State.
Jaquez Wilkes, LB, Wadley
Wilkes has been well-known since he was an eighth-grader, when he had 60 tackles and nine sacks. Some high school players never see that in a career, and he did that as a middle schooler. Wilkes was also a great running back, rushing for 3,500 yards combined as a freshman and sophomore. At linebacker, he amassed 117 tackles and two interceptions.
Shadarius Toodle, Edge, Cottage Hill Christian Academy
In the last two seasons, Toodle had 260 tackles, 12 sacks, and 13 tackles for a loss as a junior. Although he has committed to Auburn, he has also received offers from Big Ten schools Oregon, USC, and Ohio State.