Top 5 high school QB prospects in Alabama heading into the 2025 season
Spring is in the air, and with that comes spring football, which means we are not far away from the 2025 high school football season kicking off.
Several well-known quarterbacks in Alabama will make an impact this spring and into the 2025 season.
Most of the quarterbacks on this list won state championships as underclassmen and have already received offers from some major colleges inside and outside Alabama.
From a former NFL quarterback’s talented son to some names you may not be as familiar with, here are some of the top QBs to watch in 2025.
Brock Bradley, Spain Park
Bradley has already committed to Clemson. Last year, he threw for over 2,600 yards and 32 touchdowns and rushed for 119 yards and six touchdowns. Bradley is one of the main reasons Spain Park will be in contention again for a state championship this upcoming season.
Landon Duckworth, Jackson High School
Duckworth is a state champion and a four-star quarterback who committed to South Carolina two years ago, although his recruitment is starting to pick up again. Duckworth is a dual-threat QB who threw for over 3,400 yards and 39 touchdowns and rushed for 648 yards and 12 touchdowns. Duckworth might remind you of Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson.
Dylan Reese, Parker High School
Get familiar with Dylan Reese because you will probably hear his name often in 2025. Reese led the Parker Thundering Herd to the Alabama 6A Championship last season. Reese is a dual-threat QB who can hurt you with his arm and legs. Reese threw for over 1,800 yards with 14 touchdowns and only three interceptions. He also completed almost 68 percent of his passes as a junior.
Gunner Rivers, St. Michael Catholic High School
The son of former NFL quarterback Phillip Rivers turned many heads this past season. He completed 63 percent of his passes for 3,077 yards with 29 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also ran for two touchdowns. The junior has already received scholarship offers from several schools, including Auburn and South Carolina. Big things are expected out of this young QB this upcoming season.
Trent Seaborn, Thompson High School
Seaborn follows in line with a long list of great QBs coming out of Thompson. Only a sophomore, Seaborn has been getting varsity reps since eighth grade and has already received offers from major colleges like Alabama and Georgia. The Crimson Tide may have the inside track because of his ties with the Tagovailoa family. As an eighth-grader, he led Thompson to the Alabama 7A State Championship, and as a freshman, he threw for over 2,600 yards and 27 touchdowns. He was also in the news recently for turning down a huge seven-figure NIL deal, so money doesn’t seem to be the thing that may sway him to one school or another, at least right now.
Honorable mention
William Mann of Mars Hill High School in Florence, Alabama. He’s one to watch this season. He led his high school to the 3A state championship with a 75-yard touchdown run to seal the victory. He also plays midfield for the soccer team. The upcoming senior came out of nowhere to lead his team to a championship, which will put him on the radar of major colleges.