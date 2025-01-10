Philip Rivers' Son, Gunner, Receives First SEC Offer On Thursday
It was just a matter of time until former NFL great Philip Rivers' son, Gunner, received his first offer from an SEC school.
On Thursday, that day came for the rising sophomore gunslinger out of Fairhope, Alabama.
Rivers, a 5-star 2027 quarterback, received an offer from Auburn as he continues to make a name for himself in the high school football world. The signal caller's other Power 4 offer comes from NC State, where his father once played his college football.
Playing for St. Michael Catholic, in whichg his father is the head coach, the sophomore completed 267-of-424 passes for 3,947 yards, 36 touchdowns to just a mere six interceptions.
Rivers was one of the top sophomores in the country when it came to throwing the rock and helped lead the Cardinals to a 12-2 record playing in Alabama's Class 4A classification.
In 2023 as a freshman, Rivers completed 229-of-362 passes for 3,077 yards, 29 touchdowns and only four picks.
More From High School On SI
• High School On SI 2024 All-State Florida High School Football Award Winners
• High School On SI's Football All-Freshman Team 2024
• State Championship Winning Quarterback Transfers To St. Thomas Aquinas (Florida)
• Archbishop Stepinac's Mike O'Donnell Retiring After 37 Seasons As Head Coach: Report
• Bill Belichick Looking To Land IMG National's Billy Miller On UNC Coaching Staff: Report
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi