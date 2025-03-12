UMS-Wright (Alabama) names Sam Williams as successor to Terry Curtis
Following up a legendary coach is always a big ask of whomever takes on the job.
For UMS-Wright Prep, they conducted a search to replace Terry Curtis, who led the football program for the last 26 seasons. Now the Bulldogs have found their new lead man.
According to WKRG’s Simone Eli, Sam Williams has been tabbed as the next head football coach at UMS-Wright. Williams was formerly the head coach at Brandon High School in Mississippi, leading them to the state championship game in three of the previous four seasons.
Williams has a tall task ahead of him in taking over for Curtis, who during his near three decades at the helm won 284 games and eight state championships.
Curtis retired last month, leaving the game as Alabama’s second most winningest head coach in state history.
Last season UMS-Wright finished with a record of 6-7, reaching the quarterfinals of the AHSAA’s Class 5A state postseason.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi