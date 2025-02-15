Arizona (AIA) high school girls basketball playoff brackets, matchups, game times (2/15/2025)
The Arizona (AIA) High School girls basketball playoffs are underway in at least one division. That's the Copper.
AIA Coper Division playoff bracket
The remaining eight are scheduled to start on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.
In the Copper Division, four teams have advanced all the way to the semfinals. What a round of upsets in the quarterfinals.
There, eighth seed Tuba City shocked No. 1 Chinle, 48-39; No. 5 Page upended No. 4 Miami, 66-27; No. 6 Show Low took care of No. 3 Snowflake and No. 2 Phoenix Country Day was the only favorite to previal, eliminating No. 7 San Carlos, 55-34.
The semifinals don't take place until Thursday with the higher seeds hosting the games, so Page whill host Tuba City and Phenix Country Day hosting Show Low. Play Pick 'Em to guess the winners.
