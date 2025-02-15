High School

Arizona (AIA) high school girls basketball playoff brackets, matchups, game times (2/15/2025)

High School on SI has brackets for every division in Arizona high school girls basketball; 1 of the 8 have already started playing; Check back for updates and play Pick 'Ems. I'ts fun and free

Mitch Stephens

Salpointe Catholic (white uniforms) defeated Tucson High Magnet 69-39 on Feb. 6
Salpointe Catholic (white uniforms) defeated Tucson High Magnet 69-39 on Feb. 6 / Photo: Joe Jackson Jr.

The Arizona (AIA) High School girls basketball playoffs are underway in at least one division. That's the Copper.

AIA Coper Division playoff bracket

The remaining eight are scheduled to start on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.

In the Copper Division, four teams have advanced all the way to the semfinals. What a round of upsets in the quarterfinals.

There, eighth seed Tuba City shocked No. 1 Chinle, 48-39; No. 5 Page upended No. 4 Miami, 66-27; No. 6 Show Low took care of No. 3 Snowflake and No. 2 Phoenix Country Day was the only favorite to previal, eliminating No. 7 San Carlos, 55-34.

The semifinals don't take place until Thursday with the higher seeds hosting the games, so Page whill host Tuba City and Phenix Country Day hosting Show Low. Play Pick 'Em to guess the winners.

Below are all the rest of the brackets with a start date and a Pick 'Em link for every division.

AIA Division 1A playoff bracket (Monday start

Pick 'Em

AIA Division 2A playoff bracket (Monday start)
Pick 'Em

AIA Division 3A playoff bracket (Monday start)
Pick 'Em

AIA Open Division playoff bracket (Tuesday start)
Pick 'Em

AIA Division 4A playoff bracket (Thursday start)
Pick 'Em

AIA Division 5A playoff bracket (Thursday start)
Pick 'Em

AIA Division 6A playoff bracket (Thursday start)

Pick 'Em

