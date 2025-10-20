Arizona High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (AIA) - October 24, 2025
Get every bracket and matchup in the 2025 Arizona high school football playoffs
The 2025 Arizona high school football playoffs begin on Friday, October 24 with four games in Round 1 of the Class 1A bracket.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Arizona high school playoffs. The championship games will begin on November 25, 2025.
Class 1A Bracket
Round 1
8 Mohave Accelerated vs 9 Desert Heights Prep
5 Superior vs 12 Salome
6 Williams vs 11 San Manuel
7 Ray vs 10 Valley Union
1 Hayden - BYE
4 Mogollon - BYE
3 St. David - BYE
2 Bagdad - BYE
