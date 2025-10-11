High School

Arizona high school football final scores, results — October 10, 2025

See every final score from Week 7 of Arizona high school football

Brady Twombly

Liberty Lions vs Pinnacle Pioneers - Sep 26, 2025
Liberty Lions vs Pinnacle Pioneers - Sep 26, 2025 / Russell Wynte

The 2025 Arizona High School Football season rolled into Week 7 on Friday, October 10, 2025, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.

Arizona High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (OHSAA) - October 10, 2025

Arizona high school football final scores, results — October 10, 2025

Agua Fria 26, Yuma 0

Alchesay 12, San Carlos 6

American Leadership Academy - Gilbert North 49, Gilbert 6

American Leadership Academy - West Foothills 17, Northwest Christian 14

Antelope 45, San Pasqual 20

Apollo 44, West Point 43

Arcadia 63, Mesquite 21

Arizona College Prep 52, Skyline 14

Arizona Lutheran Academy 25, Scottsdale Prep 6

Bagdad 56, Salome 18

Benson 67, Desert Christian 7

Bisbee 46, Tombstone 0

Blue Ridge 40, Apache Junction 0

Bradshaw Mountain 13, Lee Williams 7

Buena 34, Vista Grande 0

Buckeye 26, Youngker 14

Camp Verde 50, Chino Valley 0

Canyon View 49, Kellis 0

Carl Hayden Community 56, Alhambra 8

Catalina 20, Coronado 0

Chandler 39, Perry 17

Cienega 20, Sunnyside 6

Coconino 42, Prescott 26

Desert Edge 44, Verrado 7

Desert Heights Prep 54, Valley Lutheran 6

Desert Mountain 50, Ironwood Ridge 3

Desert Sunrise 46, Sierra Linda 18

Desert View 57, Nogales 0

Douglas 45, Amphitheater 14

Eastmark 34, Poston Butte 7

Empire 41, Rio Rico 21

Fairfax 27, North 22

Florence 30, Shadow Mountain 12

Ganado 28, Window Rock 8

Greenway 27, Glendale 23

Hayden 2, Cicero Prep Academy 0

Highland 26, Casteel 20

Horizon 24, Cactus Shadows 23

Liberty 30, Centennial 14

Marcos de Niza 54, Independence 7

Maricopa 57, Mingus 0

McClintock 22, Goldwater 16

Mica Mountain 20, Walden Grove 14

Mogollon 54, Williams 24

Mountain View 47, Flowing Wells 14

North Canyon 47, Washington 7

O'Connor 40, Saguaro 37

Page 45, Monument Valley 0

Palo Verde 77, Santa Rita 0

Paradise Valley 28, Ironwood 27

Peoria 29, Paradise Honors 7

Pima 13, Morenci 6

Pueblo 49, Cholla 3

Pusch Ridge Christian Academy 45, Coolidge 6

Red Mountain 69, Desert Ridge 16

Round Valley 28, Show Low 21

Sahuarita 54, Rincon/University 0

Sahuaro 21, Catalina Foothills 14

San Manuel 54, Duncan 28

Snowflake 31, Combs 14

St. David 50, Fort Thomas 0

St. Johns 59, Miami 0

St. Mary's 24, Thunderbird 14

Sunrise Mountain 40, Willow Canyon 0

Superior 46, Ray 28

Tanque Verde 57, Highland Prep 0

Tempe 40, Moon Valley 0

Tonopah Valley 40, Heritage Academy 0

Trivium Prep 20, Mountainside 14

Tuba City 55, Hopi 0

Tucson High Magnet School 28, Canyon del Oro 23

Valley Union 46, Mayer 6

Veritas Prep 35, Desert Star 7

Willcox 42, Santa Cruz Valley 23

Yuma Catholic 30, Cactus 7

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

Home/Arizona