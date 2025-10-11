Arizona high school football final scores, results — October 10, 2025
The 2025 Arizona High School Football season rolled into Week 7 on Friday, October 10, 2025, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.
Agua Fria 26, Yuma 0
Alchesay 12, San Carlos 6
American Leadership Academy - Gilbert North 49, Gilbert 6
American Leadership Academy - West Foothills 17, Northwest Christian 14
Antelope 45, San Pasqual 20
Apollo 44, West Point 43
Arcadia 63, Mesquite 21
Arizona College Prep 52, Skyline 14
Arizona Lutheran Academy 25, Scottsdale Prep 6
Bagdad 56, Salome 18
Benson 67, Desert Christian 7
Bisbee 46, Tombstone 0
Blue Ridge 40, Apache Junction 0
Bradshaw Mountain 13, Lee Williams 7
Buena 34, Vista Grande 0
Buckeye 26, Youngker 14
Camp Verde 50, Chino Valley 0
Canyon View 49, Kellis 0
Carl Hayden Community 56, Alhambra 8
Catalina 20, Coronado 0
Chandler 39, Perry 17
Cienega 20, Sunnyside 6
Coconino 42, Prescott 26
Desert Edge 44, Verrado 7
Desert Heights Prep 54, Valley Lutheran 6
Desert Mountain 50, Ironwood Ridge 3
Desert Sunrise 46, Sierra Linda 18
Desert View 57, Nogales 0
Douglas 45, Amphitheater 14
Eastmark 34, Poston Butte 7
Empire 41, Rio Rico 21
Fairfax 27, North 22
Florence 30, Shadow Mountain 12
Ganado 28, Window Rock 8
Greenway 27, Glendale 23
Hayden 2, Cicero Prep Academy 0
Highland 26, Casteel 20
Horizon 24, Cactus Shadows 23
Liberty 30, Centennial 14
Marcos de Niza 54, Independence 7
Maricopa 57, Mingus 0
McClintock 22, Goldwater 16
Mica Mountain 20, Walden Grove 14
Mogollon 54, Williams 24
Mountain View 47, Flowing Wells 14
North Canyon 47, Washington 7
O'Connor 40, Saguaro 37
Page 45, Monument Valley 0
Palo Verde 77, Santa Rita 0
Paradise Valley 28, Ironwood 27
Peoria 29, Paradise Honors 7
Pima 13, Morenci 6
Pueblo 49, Cholla 3
Pusch Ridge Christian Academy 45, Coolidge 6
Red Mountain 69, Desert Ridge 16
Round Valley 28, Show Low 21
Sahuarita 54, Rincon/University 0
Sahuaro 21, Catalina Foothills 14
San Manuel 54, Duncan 28
Snowflake 31, Combs 14
St. David 50, Fort Thomas 0
St. Johns 59, Miami 0
St. Mary's 24, Thunderbird 14
Sunrise Mountain 40, Willow Canyon 0
Superior 46, Ray 28
Tanque Verde 57, Highland Prep 0
Tempe 40, Moon Valley 0
Tonopah Valley 40, Heritage Academy 0
Trivium Prep 20, Mountainside 14
Tuba City 55, Hopi 0
Tucson High Magnet School 28, Canyon del Oro 23
Valley Union 46, Mayer 6
Veritas Prep 35, Desert Star 7
Willcox 42, Santa Cruz Valley 23
Yuma Catholic 30, Cactus 7